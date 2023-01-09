New year and also new eco-incentives for buying a car. The state bonuses for the year 2023 provide for the allocation of 630 million euros to buy a low-emission vehicle. The real novelty lies in the fact that the vehicles eligible for incentives include all those with emissions between 0 and 135 g/km. This means that there are no limitations relating to the power supply which, therefore, can be diesel, petrol, electric, hybrid or gas. The lower the carbon dioxide emissions, the higher the contributions.

Let’s see the 2023 car eco-incentives in detail:

The first emission band, the one between 0 and 20 g/km which includes electric cars (up to eight seats), provides for an incentive of 5,000 euros with scrapping and the list price of the vehicle not exceeding 42,500 euros (VAT included), or 3,000 euros without scrapping. 190 million are made available for this type of vehicle.

All plug-in hybrid vehicles are included in the emission range between 21 and 60 g/km and benefit from a contribution of 4,000 euros with scrapping and a list price of up to 55,000 euros (VAT included), or 2,000 euros without scrapping. 235 million are dedicated to this bracket.

These are followed by vehicles with other fuels but with emissions between 61 and 135 g/km, for which the contribution is 2,000 euros only with scrapping.

150 million will then be allocated for electric commercial vehicles and 40 million for motorcycles and mopeds.

Indispensable conditions are that the vehicle to be scrapped is of a category lower than Euro 5 and that the maximum period between the stipulation of the contract and the delivery of the vehicle does not exceed 180 days. Reservations on the appropriate platform, ecobonus.mise.gov. it, will start from Tuesday 10 January at 10:00 and will be entered directly by the dealers.

The most affordable models

Since the planned eco-bonuses will only be sufficient for around 75,000 buyers, we recommend that you hurry up in making your choice. To this end, here is a small guide that could help motorists find their way around a market that can sometimes appear chaotic and overcrowded.

One of the best-selling internal combustion engine models, even in the past year, is the new French SUV Citroën C3 Aircross which offers excellent value for money, as well as extraordinary versatility and handling, especially on city fabric. With the 2,000 euro eco-bonus (in the event of scrapping) and the 2,200 euro Citroën Store discount, the list price passes to the promotional price of 20,700 euro.

Among the models that will very likely be confirmed among the most famous also for the year 2023, there is the new Dacia Duster, a highly successful sport utility vehicle thanks to very low prices compared to its rivals. In the 4×2 version and 1.0 TCe 90 HP petrol engine, it starts at a promotional price of 16,550 euros, which can be financed. Furthermore, in the event of scrapping, the cost is further reduced by 2,000 euros.

Now let’s move on to one of the most iconic electrics ever. We are talking about the new one Fiat 500 electric, the small city car from the house of the Stellantis group that made automotive history and continues to influence it in its “green” transition. This compact utility vehicle, already from the basic set-up, offers a very complete standard equipment and starts from a list price of 29,950 euros, which thanks to the seller discount (500 euros), the state discount of 3,000 euros and the extra scrapping discount from 2,000 euros comes at the promotional price of 24,450 euros, which can be financed.

Among the favorites of Italian motorists there is also the Japanese Toyota Yaris 1.5 Hybrid Active, five seats, among the first places of the most purchased cars of 2022, starts from a list price of 24,100 euros to reach the promotional price of 20,600 euros thanks to the Toyota WeHybrid Bonus and state eco-incentives, only with Toyota Easy financing , which provides for an advance of 6,420 euros, 47 installments of 168.42 euros per month and a final installment of 11,330 euros (TAN 8.99%, APR 10.84%).

Among the most successful plug-in hybrids in our country there is also the new one Jeep Compass, a crossover with a strong character and an off-road personality thanks to a sophisticated mechanical architecture that also makes it suitable for off-road use. With the new state incentives in addition to the seller discount, the 1.3 4xe Plug-in Hybrid Limited version from an initial price of 51,299 euros is offered to the promotional price of 42,800 euros, which can be financed. An example of financing provides for an advance of 12,380 euros, 48 ​​monthly installments of 299 euros and a maxi final installment of 25,277.12 euros (fixed TAN 6.95%, APR 8.08%).

Full-hybrid, medium size, suitable for seven people, the new Nissan X-Trail in Tekna e-Power configuration with e-4orce 4WD technology, from a list price of 50,070 euros, it is offered at a promotional price of 46,750 euros, which can be financed through Intelligent Buy Value Power.

A small car with soft shapes, five seats, well finished even internally and sufficiently equipped on a technological level is the new Peugeot e-208 which, in the Active version with a 136 HP electric motor, thanks to the 5,000 euro eco-bonus with scrapping, is offered at the promotional price of 30,880 euro, which can be financed with i-Move Avantage LEV.

Sleek and tapered shapes, a descending roof that still guarantees excellent habitability, cutting-edge safety systems, identify the new Renault Arkana which in a mild-hybrid configuration and emissions between 130 and 133 g/km (incentive of 2,000 euros only in the event of scrapping a used vehicle from Euro 0 to Euro 4) is offered at the promotional price of 27,400 euros, which can be financed with Valore Futuro Renault.

