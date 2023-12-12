Hermès Pegasus: Exploring the Fantasy World of Director Jaco Van Dormael

The Hermès Pegasus Fantasy Theater Comes to Shanghai

Luxury fashion house Hermès is inviting audiences in Shanghai to experience the whimsical and enchanting world of “Hermès Pegasus,” a fantasy theater production created in collaboration with Belgian director Jaco Van Dormael, choreographer Michèle Anne De Mey, and the Astragales dance company.

The performance is a metaphor for “lightness,” a theme that is pervasive throughout the world of Hermès, according to Pierre-Alexis Dumas, the global artistic director of the brand. The show weaves together the dexterous craftsmanship of Hermès artisans with the elegant materials and fragrances that define the brand, creating an adventure that ignites endless imagination.

The production is divided into seven acts, each unfolding in a huge, open space like a studio. The story of the mythical winged horse Pegasus and the seven ponies is told through a combination of dance, object theater, music, and film. The space is brought to life with poetic and exquisite statues and Hermès objects, which become elegant puppets whirling and dancing in the hands of the performers.

Dancers, choreographers, lighting engineers, and video technicians work together to present a delightful and fantastic audio-visual feast, capturing vivid scenes in real-time and projecting them onto a giant screen at the venue, creating the illusion of a real dream unfolding before the audience’s eyes.

After touring in Tokyo, Paris, Taipei, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong, the “Hermès Pegasus” fantasy theater production has arrived in Shanghai, offering audiences an immersive sensory experience that promises to transport them to a light, joyful, and touching dream world.