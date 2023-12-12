Figure skating-Exhibition skating held at the World Grand Prix Finals-Sports-China Engineering Network

The 2023-2024 International Skating Union World Figure Skating Grand Prix Finals showcased some of the world‘s best figure skaters in an exhibition performance on December 10.

Among the featured performers were Canadian skaters Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nicolas Zelensen, who took to the ice for a stunning performance that wowed the audience. The Canadian duo displayed their skill and agility as they gracefully glided across the ice, captivating the audience with their performance.

Belgian player Hendricks also showcased his talent during the exhibition, delivering a captivating performance that highlighted his technical prowess and artistic expression on the ice.

Pairs skating champion German pair Kurosawa and Wroden wowed the crowd with their impressive performance, demonstrating precision and synchronization in their routine.

Canadian combination Strato Dudik and Deschamps also delivered a compelling performance, showcasing their skill and artistry on the ice.

Japanese player Shoma Uno rounded out the lineup of impressive skaters, delivering a captivating performance that showcased his technical proficiency and artistic flair.

The exhibition provided a platform for the skaters to display their talents and entertain the audience with their incredible performances. The event was a celebration of the sport of figure skating, bringing together some of the world‘s most talented skaters for a memorable showcase of skill and artistry on the ice.

