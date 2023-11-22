his real name, the first imitation he did and more

Fátima Flórez has been in the entertainment world successfully for years but, after the recent success of Javier Milei in the PASO and his consecration as the next president of Argentina, the libertarian’s girlfriend will be the first lady of the country and, by the way From this, LAM conducted a review of her life with little-known information about her.

Fátima, 42 years old, is the daughter of a father named Óscar, an architect, and her mother Marta is a geography teacher. She also has a sister two years older named Agustina and they lived in Olivos. Her parents separated when she was 9 years old. In her adolescence, Fátima had problems with anorexia. In past interviews, the actress related her disorder to the opposition that existed at home to her artistic vocation. During primary school she performed imitations of her teachers, particularly the fifth grade teacher who had a particular way of speaking. She played hockey from the age of 6 to 14 and was a member of the Muni Club. She started with Pepito Cibrián at the age of 17 and her first imitation was of Xuxa. During a visit to Peru, which on the other hand did not contribute much artistically, she met to Norberto Marcos. Her real name is María Eugenia. Norberto Marcos was the one who gave her Fátima as her stage name in honor of the Virgin of Fátima of whom he is devoted, since then she became Fátima for everyone, even in her family. In a show she fainted twice and suffered a fall. on a stage. She did four shows a night and lost almost 2 kg per show. She likes to eat healthy, she does Mick Jagger’s workout and she does it every night. She sleeps 8 to 9 hours. She doesn’t know how to drive and watches a lot of series. She belonged to the group The Cousins ​​for only one month. The only person she imitates who is not related is Cristina. What’s more, in Cafayate, she once went to look for her at the house and they did not receive her. She always has a medal of San Benito hanging and on the 19th of each month she visits San Expedito.