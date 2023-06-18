his show at the Kempes

This Sunday, Paul McCartney turned 81 and stories about his fantastic life will proliferate, which, although it had an epicenter with the Beatles in the 1960s, continues to show an overwhelming creativity in the present tense.

To celebrate such an anniversary, VOS rescues his visit to Córdoba on Sunday, May 15, 2016. That day, Paul McCartney performed at the World Cup Mario Alberto Kemples in front of a crowd and to crown a multi-year negotiation. Three hours of those 80 years that are worth remembering.

Below is the breaking latest news of that show, in which, in addition to an unbeatable repertoire, Paul left the resounding “Hello, culiados” as an empathic greeting.

The breaking latest news of the Paul McCartney show in Córdoba

On Sunday night, in a nearly packed Kempes Stadium with 40,000 people, Paul McCartney left everyone in shock. Or more precisely, in a state that is very difficult to describe, in which he mixed excitement and euphoria, melancholy and happiness. Entertainment with gestures of stupefaction that forced us to reason “how do I lower this level of adrenaline now!?”. Or “How do I go on with my life after this!?”

Paul did it through a concert of almost three hours, in which, in addition to reviewing his career in detail, although with a categorical majority Beatle, he did not take a sip of water, nor did he change his wardrobe once. In June, McCartney will be 74 years old. Not to believe

A true miracle distributed in a body of average height and a thinness that corresponds to that healthy lifestyle habit that he wanted to spread to the crowd by suggesting that meat not be sold in and around the stadium. What could not stop, of course, were the barbecues that multiplied throughout the city as a preview.

Paul’s show began at 7:33 p.m., half an hour after the one indicated by the organizers, and with a typical blackout in which a blue beam barely survived, cut by Paul himself and his backing band musicians (formidable everyone, by the way).

They entered from the left side of the mammoth stage mounted on the popular Willington. Willington, a name with British resonance that Sir Paul must have aroused curiosity.

After the initial greeting, the first ovation and the suspended accord of A hard day’s nightthe opening theme Paul chose for this tour after ignoring it for his live concerts for over 50 years.

Total shock, screams of Beatlemaniac hysteria and some logical tears for any human being who has been affected by the most decisive rock group in history.

That was perceived as moving in an audience that mixed generations. As is, although on Sunday Paul achieved the personalized connection with each spectator that he intends from the concept of “One on One” (such is the name of the tour that brought him), it was also socialized from father to son, from grandfather to grandson , from friend to friend and so on with all imaginable variations of family, emotional or affective relationship.

The sensation of zigzag in time materialized immediately, when from the stage he offered himself Save usthe end piece of Paul’s discography (belongs to Newfrom 2013) that reaffirms the chemistry with its musicians, with whom for more than 10 years it has been offering this type of show, which is torn between retro agitation (on this occasion it went as far as In spite of all the dangerfrom Paul’s prehistoric group, The Quarrymen) and the demonstration of validity (in this plan, he proposed FourFiveSecondswhich he composed with Rihanna and Kanye West).

The people of Cordoba were greeted in a very particular way by Paul McCartney. (Ramiro Pereyra)

The historic “Hello culiados” by Paul McCartney

“Hello Córdoba”, greeted Paul in the first instance, dressed in elegant sport (blue jacket, white Mao collar shirt, jeans and little boots), and accentuating the word where it belongs. And then he finished: “Hello, culiados !!!”.

That’s how loquacious and not very solemn Macca was all night.

What followed that block addressed all fronts, in the sense that it fulfilled a quota of easily identifiable classics while leaving room for the delight of its most knowledgeable followers.

As is, Paul amalgamated We can work it out, Love me do, Blackbird, Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da, Let It be, Hey Jude y Yesterdaand The Beatles, more Band on the Run y Let me roll it of Wings, with a rarity like Temporary secretaryelectronic slip from 1980 that was not to the detriment of a show of pure organicity magnified by a powerful and clear sound, and by a sober setting that exuded pure good taste.

Still, nothing was more overwhelming than Live and let die, also from Wings, where all the accoutrements of rock on a stadium scale sedimented a tsunami of rock & roll: to the quasi-symphonic movements of the theme, flashes of light and deafening explosions of bombs arranged in the cement of the formerly popular Sur . Lethal, hit of knock out to the senses

During his concert, Macca “touched everything”. This expression was applied to the fact that he charged the interpretations with a virtuosity that exhaled naturalness since, according to the demand of the repertoire, he played several instruments.

What’s more, he structured the show based on that. He began as a bassist for his iconic Höfner (and with the gesture of moving his head from side to side), continued as a guitarist (in Let me roll itthe bridge to Foxy Lady by Hendrix) and went to the piano to remember how in love he is with Nancy, his current wife, through the jazzy My Valentine. A couple of songs later, it was the late Linda who was the object of loving worship through Maybe I’m amazed.

Another instrument played by Paul was the ukulele, with which he faced Something to remember George Harrison. “George was a great ukulele player,” he recalled.

John Lennon, his soul brother and bitter rival according to the clipping that is made of the history of The Beatles, was celebrated with Here todaytheme that Paul composed to him plunged in grief upon learning of his murder, and with Being for benefit of Mr. Kite, another of the gems on the list that preserved the psychedelic details of the original. And if we talk about psychedelia, The fool on the hill took all the prizes. Very kaleidoscopic.

A separate paragraph for the acoustic guitar, which reserved the glorious moment of a Blackbird recreated on raised platform.

Paul’s prompt delivery

Strictly speaking, the McCartney show did not start on Sunday afternoon. For him, the offer was activated after noon, when he faced the fan-only soundcheck. This was the third check of this nature that he did since he arrived in Córdoba on Saturday morning, rebuffing the entire tour that his production had made known in the first instance.

Finally, Paul did not stay in a small ranch in the north of Cordoba but in a five-star hotel in the city, where on Saturday night he dined with his entire entourage. On Sunday, while the Kempes tingling was unstoppable, Paul was already in the dressing rooms resting.

Closer to the appointed time, he responded to various demands, including meet and greetreception of the keys to the city and a pleasant chat with Charly García, guest of honor of the production.

New zoom to the concert itself: the first farewell took place with Let it be and the ecstatic Hey Judewhile the second welcome, that of the encores, was with Yesterday.

In both cases, the crowd chanted with unstoppable tears in their throats. And the closure came with the final suite of Abbey Roadthe one that threads Golden slumbers, Carry That Weight y The end with that categorical phrase that applies in various ways to Paul’s charm: “And in the end, the love you receive is equal to the love you give.”

The line of text, however, did not correspond to the pandemonium of deconcentration, more akin to the theme that opened this quote, which years ago was unimaginable.

Because if there was an evening of a busy day for this city, it was May 15, 2016. From now on, much more than an ordinary day in the life.

