Bogotá will celebrate the French Music Festival

As is customary, in June the Alianza Francesa de Bogotá opens its doors to the best of music and joins the Fête de la Musique or Music Festival, an international celebration that delights multiple audiences around the world from its origin in France in 1981. The event will take place in the country’s capital from Wednesday June 21 to Saturday June 24 and will feature the participation of talented French and local artists, providing a sample of the musical diversity that characterizes this event.

This time there will be five free-entry concerts at different venues in the city, as follows: the opening gala will be given by Zazous on Wednesday the 21st at the Flambée restaurant, located at the Chicó headquarters of the French Alliance in Chapinero; Gaume takes the stage at Casa Tinta on Thursday the 22nd in Teusaquillo; On Friday the 23rd there will be a beautiful recital by the Quatuor Ellipsos at the French Lyceum with the support of the Colombian Youth Philharmonic and a live DJ by Sunka at the A seis Manos bar-restaurant in Santa Fe.

The mobile stage María Mercedes Carranza, installed in La Araña park in the San Felipe neighborhood (which stands out for its growing and broad cultural and contemporary art movement), will be the epicenter of music, partying and fun at the central concert of the celebration of the Fête de la Musique on Saturday June 24 starting at 3:00 pm, where they will meet: Gaume, a talented singer and composer originally from Nantes, France, who will captivate us with his direct and incisive lyrics and the mastery of different musical genres such as pop, rock and folk, which are masterfully intertwined, creating a unique and memorable atmosphere.

interoceanic voyage

Mikaël Hyla Cuarteto, a Franco-Colombian group that through its music will take the public on an interoceanic journey between Paris and the Caribbean, fusing genres such as swing, French waltz, Colombian cumbia and Latin jazz. The use of the accordion stands out within its format, which has become the soul of the quartet, as well as the desire to explore and combine different musical traditions to create something fresh and original. Zazous will also be there, who, inspired by the French gypsy jazz style, will immerse us in an atmosphere full of energy and romanticism through his own compositions and fresh versions of French classics. The group pays homage to the spirit of rebellion and love for music.

The celebration does not stop there. Brina Quoya, María Cristina Plata, María McCausland, Natalia Medina, Nicole Ocampo, Paula Van Hissenhoven, Pilar Cabrera and Sabi Satizábal, members of the Fire Collective, a group of independent artists who have left an indelible mark, will be present for Colombia. Her music explores various styles and genres, fusing elements of Colombian music and other influences to create an original and authentic proposal that is characterized by carrying a powerful message of union and feminine strength.

The closing of the day will be in charge of Sunka, a talented music producer from France, with a diverse and vibrant artistic approach. His ability to merge genres, explore new sound horizons and connect with the public, creating unforgettable atmospheres in each presentation, stands out.

Festive environment

In addition, along with the musical presentations, there will be a French market, an appointment with entrepreneurs, artisans and chefs, in which the public will be able to enjoy the outstanding French gastronomy and its famous dishes, and to close, a after party starting at 9:00 pm at Tejo La Embajada. Thus, Fête de la Musique is an opportunity to enjoy music in a festive and community atmosphere, in which artists show the best of their talent and the public can delight in a wide variety of genres and styles.