Home » Hold on to Your Seats: Juan Luis Guerra Makes a Groundbreaking Debut with New Single ‘Mambo 23’
Entertainment

Hold on to Your Seats: Juan Luis Guerra Makes a Groundbreaking Debut with New Single ‘Mambo 23’

by admin
Hold on to Your Seats: Juan Luis Guerra Makes a Groundbreaking Debut with New Single ‘Mambo 23’

International artist Juan Luis Guerra is set to release a new single titled “Mambo 23” at midnight today. The single will be distributed by RIMAS on all digital platforms. Known for his musical genius, Guerra promises a new and innovative concept with this release. The music video for “Mambo 23,” directed by Jean Gabriel Guerra, will premiere tomorrow on Guerra’s official YouTube channel.

In regards to the new single, Guerra expressed his excitement about exploring the mambo merengue genre for the first time. He and his band, 4.40, worked with arrangements of saxophones, trumpets, trombones, and classical instruments to create a unique sound. Guerra believes that “Mambo 23” will be the perfect introduction to his upcoming EP, titled “Radio Güira,” which will be released in November under the RIMAS label.

To celebrate the release, Guerra will perform during the first concert of the third phase of his “Entre Mar y Palmeras Tour” at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. The tour will then continue through the main cities of the country. Confirmed tour dates include Hollywood, FL on September 21, FT. Myers, FL on September 23, Reading, PA on October 13, Atlanta, GA on October 15, Los Angeles, CA on November 1, and Salt Lake City, UT on November 3.

Fans eagerly await the release of “Mambo 23” and the upcoming EP, as Juan Luis Guerra continues to captivate audiences with his musical talent and innovation.

See also  "Mrs. Huzhu" Tencent video hits plot, high-energy characters vividly lift the pattern of ancient puppets-China Entertainment Network

You may also like

LUEDER Unveils Futuristic ‘Journeyman’ Collection for Spring/Summer 2024

They emptied a truck of meat and a...

Comedian Limay Blanco Delivers Promised Aid to Havana’s...

“The Village of the Dead” Season 2: Unearthing...

An advisor to Javier Milei admitted that dollarization...

Renowned Artist Fernando Botero to be Honored with...

Urban Functional Fashion: maharishi Releases 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection...

Upcoming Marvel-inspired games you need to play 

The only person accused of the robbery outside...

At Pitti Fragranze between metaverse, artificial intelligence and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy