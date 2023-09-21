Hold on to Your Seats: Juan Luis Guerra Makes a Groundbreaking Debut with New Single ‘Mambo 23’

International artist Juan Luis Guerra is set to release a new single titled “Mambo 23” at midnight today. The single will be distributed by RIMAS on all digital platforms. Known for his musical genius, Guerra promises a new and innovative concept with this release. The music video for “Mambo 23,” directed by Jean Gabriel Guerra, will premiere tomorrow on Guerra’s official YouTube channel.

In regards to the new single, Guerra expressed his excitement about exploring the mambo merengue genre for the first time. He and his band, 4.40, worked with arrangements of saxophones, trumpets, trombones, and classical instruments to create a unique sound. Guerra believes that “Mambo 23” will be the perfect introduction to his upcoming EP, titled “Radio Güira,” which will be released in November under the RIMAS label.

To celebrate the release, Guerra will perform during the first concert of the third phase of his “Entre Mar y Palmeras Tour” at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. The tour will then continue through the main cities of the country. Confirmed tour dates include Hollywood, FL on September 21, FT. Myers, FL on September 23, Reading, PA on October 13, Atlanta, GA on October 15, Los Angeles, CA on November 1, and Salt Lake City, UT on November 3.

Fans eagerly await the release of “Mambo 23” and the upcoming EP, as Juan Luis Guerra continues to captivate audiences with his musical talent and innovation.

