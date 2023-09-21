The Worst Airports in the United States in 2023: Survey Reveals Customer Satisfaction Ratings

Thousands of people in the United States are already planning their last vacation of 2023, whether it be for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, or New Year’s. Some are planning trips close to home, while others are keeping an eye on plane ticket prices to take advantage of the best deals.

When planning a plane trip, it is important to consider several factors to ensure a pleasant experience, with one of them being the choice of airport. The airport we depart from and arrive at can greatly impact our experience and even our finances.

To help travelers make informed decisions, data analysis firm JD Power conducted a customer satisfaction survey to determine the best and worst airports in North America for 2023, including the United States. The survey asked participants to rate airports in six aspects: terminal facilities, arrivals and departures, baggage claim, security screening, check-in and baggage screening, and food and beverage purchasing and retail.

The survey involved 27,147 American and Canadian passengers who traveled through US airports between August 2022 and July 2023. During this period, there were challenges such as a shortage of pilots and an increase in canceled and delayed flights.

The airports were divided into three categories: mega airports with more than 33 million passengers per year, large airports with between 10 and 32 million passengers, and medium airports with between 4.5 and 9.9 million travelers.

Here are the worst airports in the United States for 2023:

Worst medium-sized airports:

1) Kahului Airport (Hawaii)

2) Hollywood Burbank Airport (California)

3) Bradley International Airport (Connecticut)

4) Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (Ohio)

5) Eppley Airfield (Nebraska)

Worst large airports:

1) Newark Liberty International Airport (New Jersey)

2) Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

3) Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (Florida)

4) Boston Logan International Airport (Massachusetts)

Worst mega airports:

1) Philadelphia International Airport (Pennsylvania)

2) Honolulu International Airport (Hawaii)

3) Oakland International Airport (California)

4) San Diego International Airport (California)

These results can serve as a guide for travelers when choosing their next airport and help them avoid those that have been considered to provide the worst services.

In related news, JetBlue is offering flight deals starting at $49 for fall travel, both within and outside the United States. Additionally, experts have identified the safest seats on a plane, and the top 10 travel destinations for 2024 have been announced.

Stay informed and make the best choices for your upcoming trips!

