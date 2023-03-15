“Mexico’s growing film and television production industry is supported by similar forces that are promoting the relocation of more factories in the country“said the mayor of Mexico City.

“Lowest costs and proximity to the United States have helped make Mexico City the main destination for audiovisual production from Latin Americasince, in 2022, the city film commission reported a 23% increase in filming compared to the previous year,” authorities from the capital told the press at an event in Mexico City. Investments, mostly wages, increased from US$564 million to US$656 millionaccording to the commission.

“Growth has a parallel with the so-called auge del ‘nearshoring’which refers to the tendency of companies to move to Mexico to be closer to the US marketadded the mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum. Occupancy at the industrial park hit a record last year as companies from around the world are moving their supply chains to Latin America’s second-largest economy.

Sheinbaum noted that the nearshoring process is already a reality in Mexico Cityparticularly with the creative industry, and boasted that the city’s film commission now grants permits within 24 hours.

“Mexico is becoming one of the main options for American filmmakers as other production centers lose appeal due to high costs,” said avelino rodriguezmanaging partner of The Lift, one of the main producers in the country. The Lift filmed five of the commercials that were shown during this year’s Super Bowl.