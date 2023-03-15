Home News ISSS invests $5.5 million in the La Ceiba Comprehensive Specialized Ambulatory Care Center
News

ISSS invests $5.5 million in the La Ceiba Comprehensive Specialized Ambulatory Care Center

by admin
ISSS invests $5.5 million in the La Ceiba Comprehensive Specialized Ambulatory Care Center

The general director of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS), Mónica Ayala, affirmed, this Wednesday, that next Friday, March 24, they will inaugurate the La Ceiba Comprehensive Specialized Ambulatory Care Center, in Antiguo Cuscatlán, La Libertad, which will begin operations on next Monday March 27th.

«It will be a different center, with zero paper, fully automated; we will have from the early detection clinic for cancer, our headquarters for palliative care and areas of orthopedics, dermatology, geriatrics and pediatrics.

We have used $5.5 in the adaptation, the construction of the three operating rooms, in the real estate and new equipment, “said Ayala.

Likewise, the ophthalmology area will work in said center, both the operating rooms and the consultation, which will eliminate transfer times, since the institution currently has these services in different buildings; It is expected to perform around 600 ophthalmological surgeries in the month.

This humanized center will be a specialized office that will be open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

Before this center, doctors had to travel, for example, from the ophthalmology clinic at the Santa Tecla Medical Unit to the Zacamil Polyclinic Hospital to perform surgeries.

73 ophthalmological equipment will be transferred and another 10 that will be used in the operating rooms; the ophthalmology area will begin to operate on April 12 after Easter.

This is part of the transformation of the institution, which seeks to modernize hand in hand with technology through the automation of consultations, with appointment confirmation kiosks; already installed in the Specialties Office, the Zacamil Polyclinic Hospital and the Oncology Hospital.

See also  Volleyball, Eurospin Ford Sara Pinerolo ousted from the cadet series

about the author

You may also like

Violence against school staff, Bucalo (FDI): “Institutions must...

Štefan Hríb’s speech after awarding the Dominik Tatarka...

It’s official: Hernán Darío Gómez, new Junior coach

Freddie Prinze Jr. and the nightmarish experience of...

Heger and Naď are recording to Fic using...

Minister Prada confirmed that there will be no...

CCTV 3.15 Party Third Bomb: Electric vehicle safety...

Shipwreck of Cutro: 5 other bodies found, two...

Good for Bukele! Bitcoin exceeds $26,400

ELN sniper wounded a soldier in the urban...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy