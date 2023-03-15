Home News Sisbén de Valledupar applied a survey to more than 100 future owners
The Office of the Identification System of Potential Beneficiaries of Social Programs (Sisbén) of Valledupar applied the survey to 122 future owners of the Villa Bolivariana housing complex seeking to access the subsidy of the program My House Alreadyindicated Cecilia Castro, planning advisor for the municipality.

“On Saturday, when you don’t work, we open to attend exclusively to those people missing by surveycontacts were made through Fonvisocial, so that they can be categorized by the National Planning Department (DNP)”, Castro explained.

This was the priority engagement which was assumed by the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro, after the tour with the Minister of Housing, Catalina Velasco, through the residential building in the first days of this month of March.

WHEN DO SUBSIDIES ALLOCATE?

“The only thing we need for the beneficiaries of Villa Bolivariana is for the Mayor’s Office to apply the Sisbén survey because it allows us to Get to know families better and allocate subsidies on April 15, which is the first round ”, Velasco stated in an interview with THE PYLON back then.

“What we want is to have information on how much a family earns so as not to leave those who need it without the subsidy. As the surveys flow, the subsidies flow”, added the official of the national order on the justification of the process.

THE CATEGORIZATION WOULD BE OUT THIS WEEK

According to the category, the Minivivienda subsidy will be applied. “Up to C7 have the right to $30 minimum wagesbut people believe that it should only come out in category A ”, stressed the Valledupar Planning Advisor.

See also  Álvaro Uribe began the campaign distributing fritters

Castro ended by asserting that this week the categories would come out by the DNP.

