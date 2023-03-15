Home Sports Memphis, Morant’s return could take place after March 20th
Memphis, Morant's return could take place after March 20th

Memphis, Morant's return could take place after March 20th

The NBA has set March 20 as the date from which the Memphis Grizzlies will be able to field Ja Morant. However, it is not said that that will also be the day of the player’s actual return to the field, after the disqualification for showing his firearm on Instagram: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Morant has not played basketball in the past few days in Florida to carry out specialist sessions able to help him solve his personal problems, and that he needs a period of athletic preparation before being able to return to the field.

However, Morant is expected to return to the field shortly after March 20, Wojnarowski stressed.

