Hollywood Screenwriters Reach Agreement in Principle to End Months-Long Strike

Hollywood screenwriters have reached an agreement in principle to end the strike they have been on since May, according to Europa Press. The American writers’ union (Writers Guild of America, WGA) and Hollywood studios have reached a tentative agreement, subject to final contractual drafting. Although specific details of the arrangement were not disclosed, the union stated that the agreement includes significant achievements and protections for screenwriters in all sectors. Despite the end of the writers’ protest, the strike of actors will continue. The agreement was confirmed in a joint statement by WGA and AMPTPT, the group representing studios and streaming companies.

The strike, which began in early May, saw thousands of film and television scriptwriters demanding better pay, larger prizes for successful shows, and protection against artificial intelligence. The writers have been demonstrating outside studios such as Netflix and Disney, and in mid-July, the striking actors joined them, resulting in empty Hollywood sets. The WGA agreement was praised by the actors union SAG-AFTRA for its strength, resilience, and solidarity. However, the actors’ strike will continue separately.

One of the key demands of the screenwriters was better compensation, as their salaries were not keeping up with inflation. They also raised concerns about the diminishing residual payments due to the rise of internet streaming. Additionally, screenwriters called for restrictions on the use of AI, fearing that it could replace them in script development and further reduce their income. An earlier report estimated the cost of the strike for Hollywood to be around $5 billion.

The duration of the WGA strike, which lasted for 146 days, surpassed the 100-day strike by screenwriters in 2007-2008, costing the California economy $2.1 billion. While negotiations between the studios and screenwriters had been stagnant for weeks, recent conversations involving the heads of major companies injected a sense of urgency into the process. However, there are currently no reports of discussions between the studios and SAG-AFTRA. The actors’ union emphasized its commitment to achieving necessary conditions for its members and urged CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the negotiating table for a fair agreement.

