Hollywood's Secret Weapon: Spitfire Audio Releases Mercury Sound Library Sampled From Sound Designer Chas Smith
Hollywood’s Secret Weapon: Spitfire Audio Releases Mercury Sound Library Sampled From Sound Designer Chas Smith

Spitfire Audio has released the Mercury sound library for blockbuster soundtracks, sampled from 14 unique acoustic installations by sound designer Chas Smith. The 672 unique sounds included can be further evolved and synthesized in Spitfire Audio’s latest Solar plug-in.

Chas Smith is the king of acoustic experimentation in today’s world, known as “Hollywood’s secret weapon” for transforming scrap metal into a must-have instrument for film composers. His experience is unrivaled, his imagination boundless, and his talent, ability and influence are among the best in the industry. He has created supernatural soundscapes for Dune and Interstellar, heroic anthems for Man of Steel and The Hunger Games, and chilling textures for the entire Saw franchise. .

Spitfire Audio sampled 14 of Chas Smith’s handcrafted acoustic instruments, then integrated them into the company’s new eDNA synth plug-in, Solar, offering more than 600 textures, tones, and underlying pad types.

Please watch the introduction video (Original video address: https://youtu.be/WpSS-lcLL8E)

The Mercury library is only available in Spitfire Audio’s Solar plug-ins (VST2 / VST3 / AU / AAX), supports NKS, and is available for sale at €99.00 (original price: €149) until September 15, 2022.

Official website: https://www.spitfireaudio.com/shop/az/mercury

