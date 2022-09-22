GENOA – For the marine division of the house of the Rising Sun, the Genoa Boat Show is an essential appointment both for the importance of the Italian market – a country where Honda Marine holds its highest market share in the world, ranking second for outboards sold – both for the never so high number of enthusiasts, buyers and professionals who from 22-27 September, will crowd the 62nd edition of the kermesse.

Traditionally arriving at the end of the summer season, the Boat Show is also a time for reflections and balances in which to look to the future through presentations and previews and that of Honda Marine, primarily concern the renewal of the range starting with the new BF40E. The small best-selling engine can be helmed without a license and, like the unpublished BF 115-135-150, has been renewed in form and content. The classic silver livery is now flanked by the more racing Sporty White color and always with a view to sportiness, the work on the electronics has improved the torque curve by reducing glide times. The latter quality translates into better performance, lower fuel consumption and the ability to navigate at cruising speed, while keeping emissions below EPA standards. The 40 horsepower engine also has practical standard features such as Trolling throttle, single lever control and multifunction instruments with GPS antenna.

Also in the pavilions facing the port of the Ligurian city, Honda Marine will present the renewed 4XC Design range in which the synergies with the Ranieri International shipyards have created inflatable boats with an excellent quality-price ratio such as H19cc, H22cc, H22sd and H26sd. To these three models, there are now three new RIBs designed for the different needs of pleasure craft. The first – called HR65 and proposed with the BF 40E Silver – is an agile, fast and light 6.5-meter inflatable boat while the abbreviation HR70 combined with the BF150 Silver engine, identifies a sporty and comfortable 7-meter that stands out for its sunbathing area. in the bow, and the seats in the stern.

The HR80 powered by the BF 250D Silver, is instead a 6-meter enriched by exhaustive standard equipment and with the propulsive range ready to expand well beyond 250 horsepower, Honda Marine has chosen the Boat Show to introduce the Multifunction Touch Display with 7 “. Aimed at high-end customers, the operating system has graphics evocative of modern motorcycles and can be integrated flush or with a special bracket. The viewing angle reaches 85 ° in 4 directions, the brightness reaches 1,000 nit and included in the kit there are Gs antenna, digital compass, automatic configuration and management of single or double motorization.

Finally, the many innovations of the Japanese manufacturer at the Genoa Boat Show indicate the strategies of Honda Marine for 2023 where the declared objectives are to consolidate the successes obtained, further expand its sales network and relative market shares, and above all to continue to pursue the innovation in the outboard segment also through the arrival of the new top-of-the-range engine, scheduled for next year.