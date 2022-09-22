It seemed a light thing, and probably it will be too, but in the meantime Tonali will almost certainly forfeit the first of the two blue Nations League matches scheduled for tomorrow night at San Siro against England. The midfielder did not take part in the finishing today and will give way to a teammate. Milan, meanwhile, observes with a certain (and understandable) apprehension.

Monitoring

—

Sandro had arrived in Coverciano in imperfect physical conditions, as Mancini had pointed out, but yesterday and the day before yesterday he still trained in a group. As a precaution, not for the whole session, but in any case together with the companions. So much so that the projections indicated his possible ownership against the British. Nothing to do, however. Possible – probable – that these are additional precautions so as not to risk more serious trouble, since it is a muscle problem. For the match against England, Mancini’s first alternative is Pobega, without forgetting Frattesi. Salvatore Esposito was also tried in those areas. At the Rossoneri side, we hope to see Tonali on the pitch for Italy’s second match on Monday in Hungary. It would be equivalent to seeing him able and enlisted also on Saturday 1 October in Empoli for the resumption of the championship.