She killed the Quartet in the entertainment circle, satirized Chen Kaige, criticized Zhang Yimou, tore up Wang Sicong, and also won the title of “famous female ruffian”. In the eyes of the world, she has many labels “Red Second Generation”, “writer”, “actor”, “fashion leader” and so on. But the most famous of them may be “Chen Kaige’s ex-wife”.

Hong Huang has experienced four marriages in his life, the most famous one is with the director Chen Kaige. At that time, Chen Kaige was just a little-known rookie director, and his career was still in its infancy. When Chen Kaige was most lost and confused, it was Hong Huang who accompanied him.

But the good times didn’t last long. With the emergence of Chen Kaige’s good works one by one, he gradually became famous and became a well-known director who was sought after. The phrase “people are popular right and wrong” also came true to Chen Kaige, all kinds of strange women began to appear around him, only then did Hong Huang realize that there was a problem with their marriage. It is said that marrying the right person and marrying the wrong person can be seen from the changes in women. Hong Huang felt this firsthand, and she was horrified when she found that she had resentment against the gossip heroines. “Why do I have this wrong idea? It’s not just a girl’s problem, is it me?” She understands that this man will bring out the worst side of himself, but this is something she can’t accept no matter what , So the contradictions between the couple became more and more, and the relationship dropped to freezing point. See also A daughter-in-law who makes her mother-in-law proud | Relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law | Husband's death | Child education Before filing for divorce, Hong Huang also put a lot of pressure on herself and tried to convince herself to endure it, but then she realized, why do I have to wrong myself so much? “I should live freely and live the life I want according to my character and my own thoughts.” Chen Kaige tried to save the three-year marriage, but Hong Huang was very firm: “If you insist on not getting a divorce, then don’t Blame me for cuckolding you.” In 1993, the two ended their four-year marriage. She even published many controversial articles, such as “Sleeping 5 men is worth it”, “A good man is dessert after dinner”, “Loyalty is no more noble than sleeping 5 men”, etc., with sharp words And bold, aroused heated discussion for a while, and many people even called her a “famous ruffian girl”.Return to Sohu, see more

