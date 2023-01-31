Honor Magic Vs series joins hands with musician Xiao Ke to re-edit the 10th anniversary special edition of “Steady Happiness”

On January 31, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the song “Steady Happiness”, the folding flagship Honor Magic Vs series and the famous musician Xiao Ke created the annual healing blockbuster “2023 Steady Happiness” officially launched. In the film, in addition to reviewing his state experience in 2022 and sharing his insights on writing with a pen, Xiao Ke also revealed the behind-the-scenes creation process of using the Honor Magic Vs series as new equipment for songwriting. The high-definition large screen of the Honor Magic Vs Ultimate Edition combined with a stylus can not only record creative inspiration at any time with a shorthand pen, but also globally annotate and modify lyrics, helping Xiaoke rewrite “Steady Happiness” and recall everyone’s emotion for writing memory. This time, the Honor Magic Vs series uses technology to help Xiao Ke rewrite “Steady Happiness”, which not only awakens the ten-year time story to convey more human warmth, but also renews the classics to gather the power to move forward, and behind this is also reflected The glory brand has a good wish of empowering humanities with technology, resonating with the times, and pursuing a long-term goal. Stupid birds who don’t wait for the wind can also reap glory. In 2023, we will join hands and continue to move forward bravely, and we will all reap “steady happiness”.