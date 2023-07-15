Horacio Zeballos failed in the Wimbledon doubles final and fell with Granollers

Argentine tennis player Horacio Zeballos and his Spanish partner Marcel Granollers were on the verge of their first Grand Slam title in doubles, losing today the final of Wimbledon with the Dutch Wesley Koolhof and the British Neal Skupski 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 16 minutes on center court at the All England Club.

The duo between the Argentine and the Catalan suffered their second defeat in the final of the third “major” of the tennis season, after the one registered in 2021 against the Croatian couple Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

And the third of their entire history for Grand Slam tournaments, since in 2019 they fell in the definition of the US Open with the Colombians Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah.

Koolhof-Skupski, the top favorites in the British tournament, secured the title with the reliability of their serve. They won every game they served, saved the only break chance handed out and took two of the seven chances offered by their opponents.

On the way to the final, Zeballos and Granollers defeated the Colombians Cabal-Farah in the initial round, the French Arthur Fils and Luca van Assche in the second round, the American Robert Galloway and the South African Lloyd Harris in the round of 16. in the quarterfinals against the Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, and in the semifinals against the Germans Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz.

The 38-year-old from Mar del Plata is ranked 26th in the world doubles ranking, while Granollers, 37, ranks 28th.