End of the third ARCEP awareness tour on a note of satisfaction

The Regulatory Authority for Electronic Communications and Posts (ARCEP) closed this Tuesday, the national tour of information and awareness of members of consumer associations and municipalities of Togo on the protection of populations against non-ionizing radiation from radio installations.

The results of this tour, which is the third of its kind after 2021 and 2022, are satisfactory according to the organizers. “We are satisfied because first of all, the target was reached, the participants responded massively in all the localities in which we passed. The questions that were asked at each presentation show us the interest that people have in the subject,” said Francis Pêhèssi TABATI, Legal Officer, head of the Litigation and Consumer Protection Department at ARCEP.

He specified that one of ARCEP’s missions is regulation and this mission is consumer-oriented. We don’t think you can work for someone who doesn’t know you. It therefore seemed important to us to make ourselves known to the populations for whom we are fighting”, explained Francis Pêhèssi TABATI.

The participants for their part thanked the initiators of this meeting which allowed them to acquire a lot of knowledge.

“The message got across in relation to everything we did during this workshop. We have seen consumer enthusiasm for certain concerns. We would like to thank ARCEP for initiating this meeting which has enabled our representatives to be equipped and equipped on the various themes,” said Pastor Edoh Komi, President of the Martin Luther King Movement (MMLK).

The regulatory framework governing the protection of populations against non-ionizing radiation; ARCEP’s missions in protecting populations against non-ionizing radiation; the methods of cooperation between the municipalities of Togo and ARCEP in the context of electronic communications and the control of the conformity of operators and radio stations with respect to the legal and regulatory framework in force are the themes addressed during this encounter.

The results of the latest campaign to measure the quality of mobile operator services, although available on the ARCEP website, were also presented.

It should be noted that this awareness tour enabled the Regulatory Authority for Electronic Communications and Posts (ARCEP) to travel through several localities throughout the national territory.

The Lomé stage, which is the last, began on Monday July 10, 2023. It brought together representatives of the municipalities of the Gulf and Agoè-Nyivé prefectures as well as members of consumer associations.

Rachel Doubidji

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

