hosted by wiebke | lil julez @ rhiz | March 30, 2023

Newcomer review in the Rhiz: “Lil Julez”, penguins and lots of gentle relaxation.

The Viennese musician “Lil Julez”, who was announced at the Lido Sounds Festival in Linz two months later, celebrated the release of his first album “It Was a Hoax” at the Rhiz. I thought that before I saw it on a big stage, I would take the opportunity to see it in an intimate setting.

The Rhiz was bathed in red light that evening and it was filling up quickly. At some point it started and my first thoughts were that the music was good for drifting along and that it had a calming effect. Lil Julez’s voice was very sensitive and gave the music a special touch. But the set list wasn’t really that varied – if there hadn’t been breaks in between, I wouldn’t always have known when a song ends and the next begins.

The music didn’t really set the mood, but was more suitable for an evening of baking pancakes. However, I liked the positive atmosphere in the room – a plus! Towards the end a few songs were played that were obvious fan favorites and very slowly there was movement in the room. And then there was a nice activity: several people in the audience had made penguins to match the lead single “Flying Penguins”. That’s what I call dedication!

What I also liked was the interaction between the band members – they seemed like a well-rehearsed team and sounded extremely professional, of course always with a big dose of fun. The show lasted a total of an hour and afterwards there was the opportunity to stand together over a drink and let the evening end gently as it was set in.

