Self-medication for gastrointestinal complaints | HEALTH ADHOC

Berlin – Stomach pain and nausea can affect anyone. Mild gastrointestinal complaints can often be relieved with non-prescription medicines from the pharmacy. The woman or man can do it themselves – of course with expert advice from the pharmacy, which offers a variety of different medications that are available without a doctor’s prescription. Anja Klauke, expert for self-medication at the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry. V. (BPI), gives an overview.

If your stomach pinches, there can be various reasons behind it. Discomfort in the gastrointestinal area manifests itself as abdominal pain, which can be more or less severe. Heartburn, diarrhea, constipation, bloating and gas, nausea or vomiting may occur. “If the symptoms are caused by a gastrointestinal infection, for example, non-prescription medicines from the pharmacy can help,” says Anja Klauke. However, in children, severe pain, high fever or if diarrhea and vomiting cannot be stopped, patients should go to a doctor’s office or clinic.

Medicines from the pharmacy – tips from the BPI expert

Mild gastrointestinal complaints can occur from time to time and can be remedied with various non-prescription medicines. The following active ingredients can help:

• At heartburn Pantoprazole, for example, has proven effective. This active ingredient prevents the formation of stomach acid and therefore has a protective effect on the mucous membranes in the stomach and esophagus. • Against Nausea and vomiting The drug dimenhydrinate, which combines two substances, works. Diphenhydramine blocks certain docking points in the brain for messenger substances that trigger nausea and vomiting and can thus alleviate the symptoms. Another substance, chlortheophylline, has a slightly stimulating effect. • For the treatment of diarrheal diseases The active ingredient “Saccharomyces boulardii” is often used. It is a dry yeast that is contained in freeze-dried medicines. The active ingredient colonizes the intestinal wall, inhibits the growth of the diarrhea-causing germs, which are then excreted with the stool. • Macrogol is a well-tolerated active ingredient against constipation. The white powder is taken with a certain amount of water as a drinking solution. Like a sponge, the powder absorbs a lot of liquid and transports it into the intestines. This stimulates intestinal movement and relieves constipation. To ensure that the intestine functions well and gets or stays going again, so-called probiotics have been proven to ensure healthy intestinal flora. • Flatulence, bloating and gastrointestinal cramps For example, can be effectively treated with a combination of peppermint and caraway oil. Caraway oil inhibits the growth of gas-forming intestinal bacteria and thus relieves flatulence and a feeling of fullness. Peppermint oil relaxes the intestinal muscles.

Self-medication and its limitations

For example, if the flatulence lasts longer than two to three weeks, those affected should consult a doctor. If you have diarrhea or constipation, you should seek medical advice after just two to four days.

Pregnant women can get advice on the Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin website www.embryotox.de if they want to be sure whether a particular medicine is safe for them. If children or nursing mothers are taking a preparation for the first time, they should seek professional advice from their local pharmacy. The basic rule is: always read the package leaflet carefully.

For many gastrointestinal complaints, a visit to the doctor is not absolutely necessary. “However, make sure that you describe your specific gastrointestinal complaints and symptoms precisely at the pharmacy,” advises Klauke. “This is the only way to determine in the pharmacy which medicine is best suited for individual self-medication. The good thing is that more than half of all medicines in pharmacies do not require a prescription, giving millions of people nationwide easy access to medical care,” says Klauke.

NOTE: The general advice given here does not provide a basis for medical self-diagnosis or treatment. They cannot replace a visit to the doctor.

