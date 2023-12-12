Hotel on the Côte d’Azur rescues the glamor of the French Belle Époque

Located on Nice’s promenade on the Côte d’Azur, Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel opens to the public after a two-year renovation that restored the property to its Belle Époque-era glory. The property is centrally located at the entrance to Nice’s Golden Square and overlooks the Albert 1er Gardens and the magnificent Promenade des Anglais.

Inspired by the sparkling Mediterranean Sea and the golden age of the Côte d’Azur, the 151 rooms and suites at Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel combine elegance and comfortable sophistication with exclusive touches. Offering views of the sea or manicured gardens, the marble-clad interiors feature pastel tones and rich Mediterranean textures to create a tranquil atmosphere with subtle details of wood and gold.

Continues after advertising

The exclusive 54 m² Baie des Anges suite comes with a spacious living area, a kitchenette and a panoramic terrace overlooking the world-famous Baie. The 75 m² Presidential Suite located on the 5th floor is an elegant space with stunning views of the Baie des Anges from an inviting terrace designed for sunbathing and private celebrations.

Situated on the Plaza’s glitzy rooftop, SEEN by Olivier, the hotel’s signature restaurant, offers a taste of glamorous city life and contemporary Mediterranean cuisine from chef and entrepreneur Olivier da Costa. Like its famous restaurants in Lisbon, São Paulo and Bangkok, the establishment combines impressive views, imaginative mixology and gastronomic discoveries. The breezy beach setting offers 360° views of the city and Baie des Anges from indoor and outdoor tables.

Continues after advertising

At the nearby SEEN Bar, guests are invited to sit at the round bar or take in the panoramic views on the two-story outdoor terrace and take in views stretching from the Mediterranean Sea on the left to the charming rooftops of the historic center of Nice.

Continues after advertising

Les Colonnades is the hotel’s glamorous Champagne Lounge, where aromatic morning espressos give way to a delicious afternoon tea service with freshly baked Niçoise pastries, followed by a seamless evening transition to a caviar bar serving an exquisite tasting menu of premium caviar, French oysters and champagne.

With five treatment rooms, Anantara Spa offers a range of signature spa experiences, including pedicures by Bastien Gonzalez, marine therapies and relaxing hammam sessions overlooking the sea.

Continues after advertising

Among the exclusive experiences, a highlight is the “In the Footsteps of Coco Chanel” tour, in which guests not only receive insights about the creative life of the iconic French designer, but also have the opportunity to visit one of France’s oldest wineries at Château de Cremat, as well as enjoy a private cuvée wine tasting experience from Anantara, lunch in the hills around Nice and a visit to Coco Chanel’s official residence in Nice.

Continues after advertising

Do you want to receive more news about architecture, art, design and landscaping? Assine a Newsletter!

Subscription completed successfully!

You will receive our newsletters in the morning from Monday to Friday.

Share this article via:

Share this: Facebook

X

