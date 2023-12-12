Home » Nawaz Sharif was acquitted in Al-Azizia reference
News

Nawaz Sharif was acquitted in Al-Azizia reference

by admin
Nawaz Sharif was acquitted in Al-Azizia reference

File photo

Tuesday 12 December 2023, 4:19 PM Last Updated Tuesday 12 December 2023, 4:21 PM Breaking News, National

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court acquitted Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference. The court had reserved its verdict on Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against the sentence.

The Islamabad High Court once again rejected the request to remand the Al-Azizia case and conduct a retrial.

A hearing was held on Nawaz Sharif’s appeal in the Al-Azizia reference in the Islamabad High Court. The bench headed by Chief Justice Amir Farooq conducted the hearing.

The request to remand Al-Azizia case and retrial was rejected once again, the NAB prosecutor said that it will take another half an hour for arguments on merit, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court said that we are now hearing this case on merit, 45 Will complete this case in minutes, don’t waste time, tell with evidence.

See also  They carry out a free health day in Sonsonate

You may also like

Polish far-right MP empties fire extinguisher on Jewish...

‘Terzake’ wonders whether adoption is still relevant today:...

Junior FC is crowned champion of the BetPlay...

A woman was lying on her back while...

Cardano rally and 10% From Investing.com

DOM delivered a new specialized hemodialysis clinic in...

House of Representatives approves formalizing the impeachment investigation...

Young man died after crashing his motorcycle into...

Commemorative activities for National Memorial Day held in...

Iran, ‘problems for the US as it supports...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy