Nawaz Sharif was acquitted in Al-Azizia reference

File photo

Tuesday 12 December 2023, 4:19 PM Last Updated Tuesday 12 December 2023, 4:21 PM Breaking News, National

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court acquitted Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference. The court had reserved its verdict on Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against the sentence.

The Islamabad High Court once again rejected the request to remand the Al-Azizia case and conduct a retrial.

A hearing was held on Nawaz Sharif’s appeal in the Al-Azizia reference in the Islamabad High Court. The bench headed by Chief Justice Amir Farooq conducted the hearing.

The request to remand Al-Azizia case and retrial was rejected once again, the NAB prosecutor said that it will take another half an hour for arguments on merit, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court said that we are now hearing this case on merit, 45 Will complete this case in minutes, don’t waste time, tell with evidence.

