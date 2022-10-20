Original title: HOT’s popular song “Outside Castle (The Castle Outsiders)” Remaster MV released

H.O.T.《Outside Castle (The Castle Outsiders)》Remaster MV图片

Sohu Korean Entertainment News HOT popular song “Outside Castle (The Castle Outsiders)” Remaster MV has been released.

As part of SM Entertainment‘s “Remastering Project”, the “Outside Castle (The Castle Outsiders)” Remaster MV released today (20th) through YouTube SMTOWN channel can enjoy high-definition video and high-quality audio including HOT video. The MV of the original song, which is full of charm, has attracted people’s attention.

It is reported that the song “Outside Castle (The Castle Outsiders)” is the title song of HOT’s regular 5th album released in 2000. When it was released, it not only swept the first place in major music programs in Korea, but also won the highest popularity at the year-end song awards ceremony. MV Awards, etc., have been loved by the public.

In addition, SM Entertainment‘s “Remastering Project” is a project that re-looks the history of K-POP and contributes to the growth of the Korean music industry. About 300 or more MVs and sound sources have been upgraded to a state suitable for digital platforms, and they will be released sequentially. middle.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: