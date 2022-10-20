Home Entertainment HOT’s popular song “Outside Castle (The Castle Outsiders)” Remaster MV Released_Music_Entertainment_Project
Entertainment

HOT’s popular song “Outside Castle (The Castle Outsiders)” Remaster MV Released_Music_Entertainment_Project

by admin
HOT’s popular song “Outside Castle (The Castle Outsiders)” Remaster MV Released_Music_Entertainment_Project

Original title: HOT’s popular song “Outside Castle (The Castle Outsiders)” Remaster MV released

H.O.T.《Outside Castle (The Castle Outsiders)》Remaster MV图片

Sohu Korean Entertainment News HOT popular song “Outside Castle (The Castle Outsiders)” Remaster MV has been released.

As part of SM Entertainment‘s “Remastering Project”, the “Outside Castle (The Castle Outsiders)” Remaster MV released today (20th) through YouTube SMTOWN channel can enjoy high-definition video and high-quality audio including HOT video. The MV of the original song, which is full of charm, has attracted people’s attention.

It is reported that the song “Outside Castle (The Castle Outsiders)” is the title song of HOT’s regular 5th album released in 2000. When it was released, it not only swept the first place in major music programs in Korea, but also won the highest popularity at the year-end song awards ceremony. MV Awards, etc., have been loved by the public.

In addition, SM Entertainment‘s “Remastering Project” is a project that re-looks the history of K-POP and contributes to the growth of the Korean music industry. About 300 or more MVs and sound sources have been upgraded to a state suitable for digital platforms, and they will be released sequentially. middle.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  The movie "My Dad is a Prince" starring Wu Yue, Sun Yue and others in Chongqing Wulong start-qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Great strategies when gambling online

Neiman Marcus, in two years from bankruptcy to...

Choi Siwon captured the hearts of the audience...

Xiao Xian Movie | How can the theme...

The movie “An Oasis” starts Nazi’s first road...

SPTF manager Tofu shares his Porsche 997.2 Targa4...

Do Kyungsoo’s new drama “Real Victory” shows a...

Watches, the first nine months of the year...

Wu Xin’s “Signal of Heart 5” discusses the...

The sci-fi thriller “Desperate Island” first revealed the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy