“There is a city, it is hard to let go; there is a kind of nostalgia, it is called once came; there is a melody, it sings at the top of its voice, in its center people call it the Drum Tower and Bell Tower…” On the afternoon of September 24, accompanied by With the emotional and cordial melody of “Song of Xi’an People”, a “Houston Night” performance event was held in Xi’an, which ran through the concept of high-quality sleep and advocated a high-quality balanced culture of work and rest.

At the event, Internet celebrity singers and bands performed “It’s so easy”, English song singing “Something just like this” and other literary programs, as well as “astronaut” interactive performances, which attracted many audiences.

The theory and practice of modern medical research have proved that sleep quality is closely related to health status. The dance performance “Sleep Well” artistically expresses people’s pursuit of high-quality sleep. A good night’s sleep can eliminate body fatigue, promote metabolism, enhance immunity, and improve resistance. To enjoy high-quality sleep, in addition to having a good software and hardware environment, we must also have a good health concept.In this regard, Wang Gang, general manager of Sridsai Greater China, expressed the hope that through “Houston Nights”, the quality lifestyle will be brought to more people, the concept of healthy and environmentally friendly deep sleep will be brought to consumers, and health and environmental protection will be spread. pursuit of value

Text/Photo by Shang Hongtao, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press