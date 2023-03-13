The future Deliberative Council of Roca will have a new relationship of forces since the end of the yearreturning to the scenario of strong pro-government predominance.

Yesterday’s municipal elections determined that the ruling party will occupy seven seatscon only one representative of the oppositionfor Together We Are Río Negro.

The city’s legislative body will continue to be chaired by Juan Garabito, accompanied by the athlete Cecilia Collueque and for the current councilorss Juan Mercado, Natalí Giordanella and Nicolás Paschetta. The sixth member for the ruling party will be Nadia Ortiz and the seventh will be Pablo Bustelo.

The other elect for the Deliberative was Belén Bavastri, for Together we are Rio Negro.

Maria Gloria Verani radical that integrated the proposal of Cambia Roca, entered until the last moment, but with the final loading of data, around 23, it was confirmed that it did not reach that goal.

In this way, Juntos Somos Río Negro emerges from yesterday’s elections as the party with the greatest negative impactbecause so far it has three of its own representatives on the Council: Gustavo Maida, Gabriel Arto and Graciela Leiva.

If all the votes that Carlos Banacloy obtained for the Intendancy were transferred to the legislative competition, Juntos Somos Río Negro would have kept the two opposition benches.

The dispersion it caused the provincial government party to only achieve 9.86% of the votes with its ballot, thus resigning one more space on the current stage.

The city will have a new period with eight legislative representativess, despite the expectation that existed last year due to the possibility of expanding the internal conformation to at least ten seats.

The Court of Accounts will once again have a full official integration, with Pablo Danei, Romina Domínguez and Facundo Natalini Campos.

The Organic Charter establishes in its article 28 that “when the city has more than one hundred thousand (100,000) inhabitants, established by official census, Two more will be elected for every twenty thousand (20,000) inhabitants or fraction greater than ten thousand (10,000) that exceeds that amount.” and that “the number of councilors will not, in any case, exceed twenty (20)”.

Have a standard of almost 84,500 voters leads one to think that Roca exceeded 100,000 inhabitants a long time ago, but it happens that INDEC never officially reported the result of the 2022 Census for Argentine cities.

This delay, crossed by the strategy of the local ruling party, of bringing the elections as close as possible to the beginning of the period authorized to vote (March/October), meant that the call is to once again have a Deliberative with eight members.



