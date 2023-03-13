Status: 03/10/2023 12:21 p.m From manual typesetting to machine typesetting to modern computer typesetting: the museum in Rendsburg uses historical machines to show the rapid development in printing technology.

The invention of the computer has massively changed many areas of work. A particularly vivid example of this is the printing industry. Within a few decades, new technologies took over the tasks of the previously proven machines. Many of them are gone today – from the typewriter to the printing press.

Historical machines and presses

On around 600 square meters, the Rendsburg Printing Museum focuses on the development of the past 200 years. Once upon a time, individual metal letters were pulled together to form words and lines using the so-called angle hook. Today, print templates are created with just a few mouse clicks on the screen. The museum illustrates this change, shows typesetting machines and manual typesetting shelves, various presses and printing machines.

Printing demonstration show machines in operation

The mighty, fully functional printing presses are fired up during demonstrations that take place a few days a year. Visitors can watch how a template is duplicated umpteen times. A historic bookbinding shop demonstrates how a complete book is created from individual pages. For the Printing Arts Day On March 15, guests can also look over the artists’ shoulders in an open printing workshop and try out the various printing techniques for themselves.

The printing museum is located in the Rendsburg cultural center, which is housed in a historic military complex, the “Hohen Arenal”. The mighty brick complex from around 1700 also houses the city’s Historical Museum.

