Home Health Druckmuseum Rendsburg shows a cultural technique in transition | > – Guide – Travel
Health

Druckmuseum Rendsburg shows a cultural technique in transition | > – Guide – Travel

by admin
Druckmuseum Rendsburg shows a cultural technique in transition | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 03/10/2023 12:21 p.m

From manual typesetting to machine typesetting to modern computer typesetting: the museum in Rendsburg uses historical machines to show the rapid development in printing technology.

The invention of the computer has massively changed many areas of work. A particularly vivid example of this is the printing industry. Within a few decades, new technologies took over the tasks of the previously proven machines. Many of them are gone today – from the typewriter to the printing press.

Historical machines and presses

The large machines can still be regularly seen in action at demonstrations.

On around 600 square meters, the Rendsburg Printing Museum focuses on the development of the past 200 years. Once upon a time, individual metal letters were pulled together to form words and lines using the so-called angle hook. Today, print templates are created with just a few mouse clicks on the screen. The museum illustrates this change, shows typesetting machines and manual typesetting shelves, various presses and printing machines.

Printing demonstration show machines in operation

The mighty, fully functional printing presses are fired up during demonstrations that take place a few days a year. Visitors can watch how a template is duplicated umpteen times. A historic bookbinding shop demonstrates how a complete book is created from individual pages. For the Printing Arts Day On March 15, guests can also look over the artists’ shoulders in an open printing workshop and try out the various printing techniques for themselves.

The printing museum is located in the Rendsburg cultural center, which is housed in a historic military complex, the “Hohen Arenal”. The mighty brick complex from around 1700 also houses the city’s Historical Museum.

See also  The online movie "Mortal Heroes" is set for November 26th. The story of the young "new theme" focuses on the various living things in the epidemic era_TOM Entertainment

Printing Museum in the Cultural Center

Arsenalstr. 2-10
24768 Rendsburg
Tel. (04331) 33 13 36

current opening times and admission prices on the Website des Museums

Further information

View of the high railway bridge over the Kiel Canal in Rendsburg. © picture alliance Photo: photo booth / Gelhot

Rendsburg’s landmark is the high railway bridge over the Kiel Canal. The old town also offers interesting architecture. more

Child at an experimental station in the Phenomenta Flensburg © Phenomenta Flensburg Photo: Anja Menzel

Feel the forces of nature up close, explore the mud flats or marvel at tropical plants: In many museums in Schleswig-Holstein, participation and playful learning are the top priorities. more

This topic in the program:

North Tour: Experience the North | 03/11/2023 | 6:00 p.m

NDR Logo

You may also like

Renata Lusin: “Let’s Dance” star about miscarriages –...

12 MARCH 2023, DAY AGAINST VIOLENCE AGAINST HEALTHCARE...

This iconic haircut has no competition among the...

muscle injury. Bonucci, a blow

AirPods, hearing health monitoring features in the future

Just 11 minutes of exercise a day reduces...

WHO: “Let’s reduce salt consumption to avoid two...

TV listens | Sunday 12 March 2023. Stay...

Eating Philadelphia with high cholesterol: here are the...

Ensuring patient care by specialist for emergency medicine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy