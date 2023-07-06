How much did the blue dollar close this Thursday, July 6, 2023?

He dollar blue today jueves July 6th 2023 in the informal market closed at $486 for purchase and $491 for sale.

The Parallel North American Currency confirms its downward trend behind the loss of $1 during the morning activity in the fourth exchange round of the week.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Thursday July 6th closed to $259,00 for purchase and $272,00 for sale.

Deputies approved the elimination of the “life certificate” for retirees and pensioners

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purseclosed to $481,69 for purchase and $482,40 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $484,40 for purchase and $504,32 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso known as the savings or tourist dollar, is located in $448,80.

The BCRA issued $688,000 million to pay the IMF and failed to meet a goal of the agreement

How much did the blue dollar close today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this July 6th a $260,00 for purchase and $260,40 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollarquotes the $497,00 for the purchase now $505,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this July 6th a $546,98.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much did the euro blue close at this Thursday, July 6, 2023

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today closed this July 6th a $529,00 for purchase and $535,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Thursday July 6th closed in the formal market at $286,00 for purchase and $297,00 for sale

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is July 6th closed in the formal market at $53,75 for purchase and $57,75 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy closed in the parallel market $89,00 y $94,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Alberto Fernández criticized Mauricio Macri for the UVA credits: “They made life difficult for people”

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is thursday july 6 This index places the country risk at 2,053 basis points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

