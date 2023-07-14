How much is the economic compensation that the table authorities will receive in the elections of July 23 in Córdoba

The next Sunday July 23ththe people of Cordoba will choose the next Mayor that the 6 de Julio Palace will have. Likewise, the Municipal Electoral Justice of Córdobaof hill the inscription to be table authority.

As a requirement, only those people who had domicile in the capital, and not those who resided in other localities. On the other hand, all authorities must carry out a mandatory face-to-face training an hour and a half, explained the president of the municipal Electoral Board, Alejandro Moyano a eldoce.tv.

In addition, he reported that the table authorities will receive $28,500 for their work on Election Day. This amount will also reach the electoral public prosecutors (Fipes)employees of the Judiciary.

Payment date

The general administrator of the Misdemeanors Court, Juan Manuel Aráoz, informed eldoce.tv that the payment is scheduled to be made on 10 business days after the election.

“The table authorities are paid at a Bancor and Fipes branch by deposit in their account,” he clarified.

