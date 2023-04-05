Home Entertainment How much money do they offer for badly cut Evita bills and how to distinguish them
Entertainment

How much money do they offer for badly cut Evita bills and how to distinguish them

by admin
How much money do they offer for badly cut Evita bills and how to distinguish them

Following a cutting error, amateur banknote collectors are looking for 100 Argentine pesos with a particular detail.

Errors in Evita tickets

Is about bills that retain legal validity but, due to being badly cut, have a higher value than their denomination. As it became known, this Argentine $100 bill manufactured in 2015 is found with the very flush cut of the letter U. To the owner’s liking, this collector’s item is published in Mercado Libre by $7.800.

Meanwhile, other of the sought bills have a bad cut flush with the serial letter and their value is $1.250 according to its Mercado Libre publication. «It is still a rarity highly sought after by collectors»published the owner of the copy.

The one hundred pesos bill that has a bad cut flush with the serial letter.

Other errors in Evita tickets

On the other hand, in the case of Evita’s tickets with a peculiar ink stain on her forehead. The value of the 2010 specimen is $2790.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  The fallacious fashionable argument used by the Malvinas to justify the British permanence in the Malvinas

You may also like

Saúl Miller, renowned sculptor from Anisacate, passed away

A trip in remis, her cell phone found...

Work in Spain: how to apply for the...

Weather in Holy Week: the heat returns to...

Lucas Benvenuto, the young man who denounced Jey...

Blue dollar today in Córdoba: how much is...

The history of gambling in Canada: how gambling...

Bonds suffer and fall after the ruling in...

Director Lu Chuan: Posters generated by AI in...

How will the bank service attend during Easter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy