Following a cutting error, amateur banknote collectors are looking for 100 Argentine pesos with a particular detail.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Errors in Evita tickets

Is about bills that retain legal validity but, due to being badly cut, have a higher value than their denomination. As it became known, this Argentine $100 bill manufactured in 2015 is found with the very flush cut of the letter U. To the owner’s liking, this collector’s item is published in Mercado Libre by $7.800.

Meanwhile, other of the sought bills have a bad cut flush with the serial letter and their value is $1.250 according to its Mercado Libre publication. «It is still a rarity highly sought after by collectors»published the owner of the copy.

The one hundred pesos bill that has a bad cut flush with the serial letter.

Other errors in Evita tickets

On the other hand, in the case of Evita’s tickets with a peculiar ink stain on her forehead. The value of the 2010 specimen is $2790.



