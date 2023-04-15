Las fuel producers and the national government they renewed the Fair Prices agreement for gasoline and diesel with monthly increases until August. In this way, heproviders will accumulate consecutive subscriptions for 9 months and the first increase will arrive this Saturday. What will the new prices be from April 15?

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The monthly increases in the price of gasoline began last December and, as this medium published, up to March they registered increases of 25% in gasoline and 26% in diesel in the region, despite the fact that the announcements for the period anticipated increases of 15.8%.

With the last increase in March, prices in Neuquén were as follows: Super gasoline $157.30; Premium gasoline $201.10; grade 2 diesel $200.20 and grade 3 diesel $274.90.

While in General Roca the Super gasoline was $154.70; Premium gasoline at $198.70; grade 2 diesel $202.90 and grade 3 diesel $281.00.

How much will gasoline go this Saturday?

As confirmed by the national authorities, monthly increases through August will average 4% nationwide. If this increase is strictly respected – it will probably be higher – the prices at the pumps in the region will be as follows.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



In Neuquén capital, the new values ​​would have a floor for the Super gasoline for $163.59; for Premium gasoline of $209.14; $208.21 grade 2 diesel and $285.9 for grade 3 diesel.

$285,9 It is the price that the liter of Premium diesel would have as of next Saturday.

In General Roca the gasoline Super would cost $160.89; Premium gasoline $206.65; grade 2 diesel $211.02 and grade 3 diesel another $292.24.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



In Bariloche the new values ​​would be as follows: Super gasoline $172.54; Premium gasoline $220.69; grade 2 diesel $211.64 and grade 3 diesel $295.57.

It will reach August with accumulated increases of 45%

As Energía On published, the companies and the government were negotiating the extension of the Fair Prices agreement for fuels since last month, when the first one expired.

Taking into account the base prices of November (before the increases start), and the 4% monthly that the government confirmed last night, in the region it would reach August with cumulative increases of 45%. Again, this only if the increases of 4% are met, something that did not happen in the first Fair Prices agreement.

Beyond the percentages, what is clear is that the government chose to authorize production companies YPF, Axion (PAE), Raízen (Shell) and Puma (Trafigura) to accompany inflation with monthly increases. Until last month, the industry claimed that there was still a 15% lag in prices.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





