Radio Okapi.Ph/ Marc Maro Fimbo”/>

The national police continue to raise awareness among the population of the city of Beni (North Kivu) on the operation “Make my city clean”, launched a week ago.

Through this initiative, the national police call on each household to have good hygienic facilities, including toilets, urinals but also garbage cans.

According to Katembo Naason Murara, spokesperson for the PNC city of Beni, this activity is part of the missions of the police who must not only secure the population and their property, but also reassure themselves of their good health.

He explained that this operation also consists of tracking down all those who do not have toilets or urinals that do not meet standards.

The police even target those operating in pirate markets.

« We are now in a 90 day awareness phase. After these 90 days, we will know that there are always recalcitrants and we will bring the police down to the field to track down these recalcitrants », explained Katembo Naason Murara.

This awareness phase takes place on the media but also on various parades in neighborhoods.

The national police promises to go down to churches, to exchange with associations and mutual societies, in groups-clubs of young people within the framework of this sensitization.

« To reassure us that the message has reached so much grassroots. It is after the 90 days that we will know that such and such is recalcitrant and must be tracked down in accordance with the law. We found that the city is not completely clean “, concluded the spokesman of the PNC in Beni.