by admin
Portovesme, Councilors Pili, Lai and Porcu: “Solidarity to the workers. Well summoned Ministry, now we get to a definitive solution”

“The hope is that concrete measures will lead to the elimination of the differences that severely penalize our companies, causing incurable crises. We express solidarity and closeness to the workers and their families, whose extreme gestures of protest cannot leave anyone indifferent” Thus the councilors of Industry, Labor and Environmental Protection, Anita Pili, Ada Lai and Marco Porcu.

Cagliari, 1 March 2023 – “Two months after the formal request of the Region of Sardinia made to Ministers D’Urso and Picchetto and further informal solicitations, we register positively that the summons from Minister D’Urso for the urgent table on Portovesme Srl has arrived. We are waiting now that concrete tools to support a territory and a community that have already paid the heavy price of the industrial crises emerge from the comparison.We know and have repeatedly represented to the national government the difficulties and disparities in which energy-intensive companies in Sardinia operate compared to those of the other regions of Italy. The hope is that concrete measures will arrive at the elimination of the differences that severely penalize our companies, causing incurable crises. We express solidarity and closeness to the workers and their families, whose extreme gestures of protest, they cannot leave anyone indifferent.” Thus the councilors of Industry, Labor and d in Defense of the Environment, Anita Pili, Ada Lai and Marco Porcu.

