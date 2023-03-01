Home Health he asks for 72 thousand euros in compensation. But she is a scam
he asks for 72 thousand euros in compensation. But she is a scam

he asks for 72 thousand euros in compensation. But she is a scam

SAN STINO – An accident in the gym and a claim for compensation of over 72,000 euros which resulted in a conviction for insurance fraud. It happened to Ivan Citton, 38, residing in Cassola (Vicenza), sentenced by judge Francesca Vortali to 1 year and 6 months in prison without any benefits (the specific recidivism had been contested in the last five years). The civil party, established with the lawyer Aloma Piazza for Axa Assicurazioni, was awarded a provisional amount of 8 thousand euros. The civil court will quantify the damage.
Citton, defended by the lawyer Mauro Serpico, reported that he was injured in the gym. On November 20, 2014 – according to his complaint – while exercising in the “Parco Livenza” facility in San Stino, he was allegedly hit in the left eye by a dumbbell. He requested compensation on the basis of the insurance policy stipulated on 19 August 2014 with the Pordenone branch of Axa. An application that Axa refused, so much so that in 2016 Citton, to obtain compensation, promoted a civil case in the Court of Pordenone claiming 72,851 euros for the biological damage sufferedcalculated between 26/28%, as ascertained in another proceeding by an Allianz consultant, to whom Citton had told that he had never suffered an eye injury before that injury in the gym.

Axa’s reconstruction is completely different, so much so that the Public Prosecutor’s Office has asked to judge Citton for insurance fraud, accusing him of falsifying documentation or, in any case, of having preconstituted evidence. In fact, he has been the bearer of a pathology in his left eye since childhood and on 11 July 2020 he suffered an eye trauma in a road accident.

WALTZ OF POLICIES

Attorney Piazza, who had asked for a provisional payment of 25,000 euros, reminded the judge that the defendant, after taking out a policy with Axa, a few days later, on 1 September 2014, had taken out another with Allianz, an agency to whom he reported the same accident, obtaining a settlement of 44,801 euros, collected on 9 November 2015. Visited by the doctor appointed by Allianz as part of the liquidation procedure, he declared that he had never had any problems in the past. «A false circumstance – the lawyer recalled -, because he had also reported similar injuries in the past, in particular on 11 July 2020, when he reported a road accident paid for by Sara insurance, and on 1 October 2013, when he reported an accident to the eye with a 15% disability paid by Aviva Italia Srl».
The defense reduced the matter and insisted on the fact that Axa, in reality, never accepted the customer’s request for compensation: therefore, no euro was disbursed.

