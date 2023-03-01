Home Technology Pixel Stranger Things!Some models will crash as long as they play “Alien” clips- Mobile phone brand news | ePrice
Although the sudden crash of the mobile phone is not very common now, in some specific cases, some seemingly innocuous actions will also cause the mobile phone to suffer. Recently, the website Android Authority received a leak from a user, saying that some Pixel phones will automatically restart after watching a certain YouTube video, and some phones will even have network problems after that, which needs to be shut down and restarted again to solve it.

▲ Pixel 7 Pro。Photo by Thai Nguyen on Unsplash

Play “Alien” and reboot

The YouTube video involved is a 4K HDR clip of the classic sci-fi movie “Alien”. When the affected mobile phone tries to watch it with the YouTube program, the mobile phone will automatically restart immediately, and some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a mobile phones just cannot play it.

Affected mobile phone models include Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6A, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, although not all users are affected by this issue, we also tried to play this clip with the Pixel 6 Pro we had at hand, and the phone It didn’t restart, but the video flickered erratically.

In addition, some Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users said that after the first restart, the phone cannot connect to the mobile network, and it needs to be restarted to recover. It is currently unknown why the short film of “Alien” will cause the phone to restart. Some users speculate that it may be related to the process of processing the color of the HDR video on the Pixel phone.

See also  Turin, the presentation of IT Week 2022 with the mayor Lo Russo and Massimo Lapucci (CRT Foundation)

If you’re reading this article on a Pixel phone, it’s best to mentally prepare yourself before clicking on the video below.

Source: threverge

