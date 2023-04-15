A group of Young leaders who yearn to occupy the different positions of local authorities in the municipalities of the Country will meet in the framework of the Environmental and Political Communication Summit: Youth and Climate Action, an event that allows the visibility of candidacies of young people and their commitment to climate action in their territories.

The pre-candidate for the Jamundí Council, Kiara Viafara, will be part of this Summit, who on behalf of this beautiful municipality of Valle del Cauca will present her main environmental concerns, the risks it represents for the community, and will also talk about the role that the Young people in society and especially in political-environmental decisions.

For the Precandidate, Jamundí deserves all the attention on the part of the municipal, departmental and national authorities in environmental matters, and it is that this municipality of 660 km2 of extension, of which 608 km2 (77.8) is rural area, 7 rivers cross it and even so there are drinking water problems, it also has an area protected by national parks that is essential in the ecological, climatic and water self-regulation of Valle del Cauca.

According to Kiara Viafara, there is a challenge of institutional and governance cooperation that the authorities of Jamundí must assume for the well-being of the entire community that allows a greater impact in actions in favor of the environment.

Another key point for her is the increase in the urbanized area, that is, all those new housing projects that occur daily in Jamundí and that have direct effects on water resources and therefore on the environment in general in the municipality and that must be counteracted with responsible and visionary planning.

The event will be broadcast on the website, YouTube, by the @ambienteycomunicaciones channel on April 26 from 9:50 am to 10:30 am and moderated by the Journalist and academic coordinator of the Empty Chair, Camilo Garzon.

In good time the participation of young people in these spaces.

