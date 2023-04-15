The Parisian team won in their last game

Those of Franck Haise are located in the number 2 place of the table

This Saturday, due to carrying out the Matchday 31 of Ligue 1 2022-2023he PSG and the Lens they will dispute a contest in the Parque de los Príncipes.

Regarding this, in the first instance, the combination of Christophe Galtier will attend the game being positioned in the first place in the tablewhich they occupy with 69 points and +41 in goal differential. In this regard, his recent history reports a win against Nice (2-0), a defeat against Lyon (1-0), a defeat against Rennes (2-0) y a win against Stade Brestois (2-1).

Equally, the team led by Franck Haise is ranked number 2 in the standings with 63 points and +28 in their goal differential. Likewise, these statistics start, in recent terms, from a win over Racing Strasbourg (2-1), a win over Rennes (1-0), a victory over Angers (3-0) y a victory over Clemont (4-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the PSG and the Lens because of Matchday 31 of Ligue 1 2022-2023 will take place on Saturday April 15 at 9:00 p.m.and can be enjoyed in Spain through DAZN.