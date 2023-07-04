how not to make a common mistake and thus avoid summons

The Federal Administration of Public Income investigate the bank transactions when they exceed a set amount. The entity in charge of Carlos Castagnetto pays special attention to the accreditations of funds.

In order to avoid conflicts, it is necessary to have the documentation that supports and validate the amounts received or sent.

AFIP: From what amount do you investigate bank accounts?

The AFIP controls all bank transfers that exceed $200,000. The banks will inform the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) when the totality of movements exceeds that amount since they are required.

To prevent the taxpayers diversify the amounts between several accountsthe financial entities will cross the information automatically.

AFIP: What documents do I have to avoid being intimidated?

To prevent the AFIP intimidate taxpayers for large transactions, they must have documents that support the accreditation of the funds. The most common are:

– Tickets of purchase and sale.

– Documents justifying the sale of shares or a company.

– Salary receipts or proof of retirement assets.

– Billing of the last months.

– Proof of the monotribute.

– Certificate of funds issued by a public accountant.

– Declaration of the Heir.

AFIP: What to do if I received a large transfer?

If a taxpayer received a large sum of money, you should take into account that the AFIP may find out where the money comes from. He bank may withhold funds preventivelyuntil it shows up the documentation correspondent.

In the event that the income is not justified by informal work or sale of expensive items also informal, the tax entity may issue an injunction.

In addition, it could force the registration of the monotributo, fine or even recategorize if transfer limits are exceeded.

While, if someone is not registered as a taxpayer, the bank may withhold or reject the transfer and request that the origin of the funds be justified. Besides, close the account and create a Suspicious Operation Report before the Financial Information Unit (FIU).





