How to prepare the potato and onion knishes with which Emilio captivated the MasterChef 2023 jury

This Tuesday a new repechage of MasterChef 2023in which the participants of the Telefe gastronomic cycle had to prepare a dish with a main and prominent ingredient above the rest, selected nothing more and nothing less than through a stuffed animal machine

One that stood out was Emilioone of the longest-running competitors on the show, with his potato and onion knishesthe central ingredient of its preparation and the one that should stand out in the flavor achieved.

The snacks, traditional to Jewish cuisine, immediately captivated the program’s jury, made up of experienced chefs Germán Martitegui, Damián Betular and Donato de Santis, who enabled Emilio to go up “to the balcony” and thus participate in the reentry gala, which will take place on Sunday.

Here are the main ingredients and all the steps to prepare the best knishes, ideal to incorporate, as a variant, to the traditional Argentine “entrada” or “picada”before the main dish.

Ingredients to prepare knishes

Knishes are a traditional Jewish food that originated in Eastern Europe. They are made from a potato dough filled with meat, vegetables, cheese or any other filling. To prepare them, you need:

-2 cups of boiled and peeled potatoes

-1/4 cup butter

-1/4 cup flour

-1/2 teaspoon salt

-1/4 teaspoon of pepper

-1/4 cup cold water

-1/2 cup ground beef

-1/4 cup chopped onion

-1/4 cup grated carrot

-1/4 cup grated cheese

Step by step, how to prepare knishes according to the official recipe

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. In a large bowl, cream the potatoes with the butter until smooth.

3. Add flour, salt, and pepper and mix well.

4. Add the cold water and mix until the dough is smooth.

5. In a small bowl, combine ground beef, onion, carrot, and cheese.

6. Turn dough out on a floured surface and roll out to 1/4-inch thickness.

7. Cut dough into 4-inch diameter circles.

8. Place a tablespoon of the meat mixture in the center of each circle.

9. Fold circles in half to form a half circle and press edges together to seal.

10. Place the knishes on a greased baking sheet.

11. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden.

12. Remove from oven and serve hot.

