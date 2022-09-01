Home Entertainment Huang Xiaoming takes a small sponge to play with netizens: they are so big, so cute and good
Entertainment

Huang Xiaoming takes a small sponge to play with netizens: they are so big, so cute and good

by admin
Huang Xiaoming takes a small sponge to play with netizens: they are so big, so cute and good

Recently, some netizens posted a video of encountering Huang Xiaoming and his son at Universal Studios. In the video, the little sponge is sitting on his father’s shoulder with a water gun toy in his hand, looking around from time to time. Netizens also said that the little sponge is super cute and cute. Dad Huang Xiaoming was dressed in black and a baseball cap, and accompanied the little sponge throughout the journey.

In this regard, many netizens commented, “The little sponge is so big, so cute and good! Brother Xiaoming has always been very gentle.” Wow, I want to meet by chance too! The little sponge is really cute!”

Previously, Huang Xiaoming took a small sponge to a parent-child restaurant and was met by chance, and the scene at that time was also very happy.

Original title: Netizens encounter Huang Xiaoming and take his son to play with a small sponge sitting on his father’s shoulder

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling

See also  𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 on the cover of the Chinese version of "VOGUE" magazine! _Sina Fashion_Sina.com

You may also like

Oxford University? No, Oxford Energy Superhub: the future...

Qunxing Art Exam Star Student | Ju Yao...

The tannery supply chain transformed in the name...

The painting generated by the AI ​​painting tool...

Illustrator Acky Bright | Solo Exhibition of Sweet...

Innovative “1+4” mode to convey the beauty of...

Energy, even made in Italy eyewear is at...

Bodega x Suicoke Kaw “One of One” newest...

Calvin Klein launches 2022 fall visual blockbuster with...

Kanye West slams GAP for plagiarizing YEEZY GAP’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy