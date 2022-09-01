Recently, some netizens posted a video of encountering Huang Xiaoming and his son at Universal Studios. In the video, the little sponge is sitting on his father’s shoulder with a water gun toy in his hand, looking around from time to time. Netizens also said that the little sponge is super cute and cute. Dad Huang Xiaoming was dressed in black and a baseball cap, and accompanied the little sponge throughout the journey.

In this regard, many netizens commented, “The little sponge is so big, so cute and good! Brother Xiaoming has always been very gentle.” Wow, I want to meet by chance too! The little sponge is really cute!”

Previously, Huang Xiaoming took a small sponge to a parent-child restaurant and was met by chance, and the scene at that time was also very happy.

Original title: Netizens encounter Huang Xiaoming and take his son to play with a small sponge sitting on his father’s shoulder

