Huang Zijiao has awakened and is not life-threatening. The wounds are concentrated on the left wrist and left chest.

On the evening of June 19, Taiwanese media reported that Huang Zijiao had awakened and was being transferred to another hospital for treatment. His vital signs were stable. It is reported that Huang Zijiao’s wounds were concentrated on his left wrist and left chest. He was unconscious when he was sent to the hospital. Life is in danger.

During the daytime on June 19, Huang Zijiao released a 20-minute apology video for the sexual harassment incident. In the video, he broke the news of more than a dozen celebrities, and in the video, he revealed the meaning of committing suicide. Later, Huang Zijiao was exposed to self-mutilation with a knife at home, with multiple cuts on his body, and was sent to the hospital by his wife Meng Gengru.

The scene of Huang Zijiao being transported to the hospital on a stretcher was also exposed. He was too weak to walk upright and was sent to the ambulance by the doctor.

Regarding her husband’s past scandals and self-harm, Meng Gengru, a new mother, responded bravely to the media. She couldn’t help crying in front of the camera and said that she would face it with her husband.

Meng Gengru choked up and said: “A lot of situations are still being clarified about the incident this morning. After getting to know him, I worked hard to make changes. The previous things still need time and space. Thank you for your concern. We are a family and we will face everything together. Let’s make up for our mistakes together.”

Original title: Huang Zijiao has awakened and was transferred to the hospital for treatment. The wounds were concentrated on the left wrist and left chest.

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

