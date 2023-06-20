Home » Huang Zijiao has awakened and is not life-threatening. The wounds are concentrated on the left wrist and left chest.
Entertainment

Huang Zijiao has awakened and is not life-threatening. The wounds are concentrated on the left wrist and left chest.

by admin

On the evening of June 19, Taiwanese media reported that Huang Zijiao had awakened and was being transferred to another hospital for treatment. His vital signs were stable. It is reported that Huang Zijiao’s wounds were concentrated on his left wrist and left chest. He was unconscious when he was sent to the hospital. Life is in danger.

During the daytime on June 19, Huang Zijiao released a 20-minute apology video for the sexual harassment incident. In the video, he broke the news of more than a dozen celebrities, and in the video, he revealed the meaning of committing suicide. Later, Huang Zijiao was exposed to self-mutilation with a knife at home, with multiple cuts on his body, and was sent to the hospital by his wife Meng Gengru.

The scene of Huang Zijiao being transported to the hospital on a stretcher was also exposed. He was too weak to walk upright and was sent to the ambulance by the doctor.

Regarding her husband’s past scandals and self-harm, Meng Gengru, a new mother, responded bravely to the media. She couldn’t help crying in front of the camera and said that she would face it with her husband.

Meng Gengru choked up and said: “A lot of situations are still being clarified about the incident this morning. After getting to know him, I worked hard to make changes. The previous things still need time and space. Thank you for your concern. We are a family and we will face everything together. Let’s make up for our mistakes together.”

See also  Maya Ruiz-Picasso, daughter and heiress of the famous painter, as well as model for many of his paintings, died at 87

Original title: Huang Zijiao has awakened and was transferred to the hospital for treatment. The wounds were concentrated on the left wrist and left chest.

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

You may also like

Conmebol suspended a Fluminense player for positive in...

Boris Johnson sanctioned for “deliberately lying” about illegal...

State strike and teachers in Neuquén this Thursday:...

Martina Navratilova says she is free of cancer,...

For prosecutor Jorge Gómez, Cecilia Strzyzowski was killed...

The curious episode of Alejandro Garnacho with a...

It was one year after the death of...

F&L, story of an electoral mystery

National state strike: ATE announced the force measure...

Motorhome roads, here are the magnificent seven of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy