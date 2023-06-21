HUBLOT launched the BIG BANG UNICO full magic gold watch magic gold dazzling return with extraordinary performance

“We first launched the Big Bang series of watches in 2005. This year, the series of watches officially celebrates its 18th anniversary! Whether it is for Hublot or for the entire watchmaking industry, the Big Bang series of watches is of great significance. It is a milestone, because it not only created a unique appearance and pioneering spirit, created a wonderful brand world, achieved many technical achievements, but also won the favor of many watch lovers and collectors. At the same time, at the birth After 18 years, this series of watches still maintains the bold and innovative spirit of the original watches. Of course, the advantages of the Big Bang series are far more than that. This Big Bang full magic gold watch fully demonstrates the manufacturing of Hublot. Show spirit.”

— Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot

HUBLOT loves invention, creation and innovation, and is keen to surprise watch lovers. Hublot has always been a leader in innovation in all fields of watch development and production: from sapphire cases to movements, to complex functions and designs, and of course the luxurious lineup of brand ambassadors. The launch of the new Big Bang Unico all-magic gold watch is back, not forgetting the original intention, but also reinterpreting the charm of Hublot’s iconic design elements.

The new watch is based on the Big Bang series, which now has a recognizable charm in the watchmaking world. The watch features an iconic 44 mm diameter case, a “sandwich” structure, large push buttons, case and push button protectors, and a skeletonized dial with 6 clearly misaligned functional screws attached to the bezel, replaceable rubber The strap is also equipped with a “one-button” quick-change strap system independently developed by the brand, showing a unique and tough modern avant-garde style. The dial brings together all the iconic design elements of the Big Bang series: the Arabic numerals and the classic hollow hands of the series and the second-generation Unico self-winding chronograph movement made by Hublot Watch Factory below.

In terms of the appearance of the new watch, Hublot has ingeniously designed it on the basis of the Big Bang series, presenting a more powerful, more attractive and more innovative design with exquisite and complicated techniques. Hublot has always adhered to the brand concept of “dare to be a pioneer, be unique, and be different”, and the magic gold material is the perfect interpretation of this concept. Limited to 200 pieces, the Big Bang Unico Magic Gold watch, with its case and bezel made of magic gold, elevates the allure of this unique alloy to new heights. The magic gold hue complements the color of the satin-finished, microblasted 3N gold hour markers, counters and hands. At the same time, this tone creates a stronger visual contrast with the other deep black components of the case: titanium buttons, protectors, screws and rubber strap.

This vivid color contrast effect can be maintained forever, because this is the original intention of Magic Gold. As the exclusive material of Hublot, magic gold was officially launched in 2011. By combining 24K pure gold (a noble and luxurious natural material) with advanced ceramic technology, a stable and scratch-resistant 18K synthetic material was finally formed. Gold, and won the patent certification. In terms of hardness, the Vickers hardness of traditional gold is 400, hardened steel is 600, and magic gold is as high as 1000. By infusing liquid gold into cold-pressed boron carbide components under extremely high pressure, Hublot has succeeded in creating a unique material: a magic gold fusion of gold and ceramics that only diamonds can scratch. .

The core highlight of the Big Bang Unico full magic gold watch is also the superb watchmaking skills of Hublot. This watch is equipped with a new second-generation Unico HUB1280 watch factory self-made movement, which is thinner, more precise and more innovative than the first-generation Unico movement, and also provides a 72-hour power reserve and a 2-year warranty . After the user registers a Hublotista account, the warranty period can be extended to 3 years.

Hublot’s second-generation Unico movement has applied for a number of technical patents, and it uses a smoother and quieter winding system. Thanks to the new clutch mechanism, the chronograph will neither jump nor vibrate when started. The impact resistance of the movement has also been further optimized. In addition, the second-generation Unico movement also retains all the aesthetic characteristics of the first-generation movement that are so popular among collectors: the technically advanced and expressive skeleton design, and the lettering that represents the Hublot “H” brand. Therefore, the maintenance frequency of this movement is lower, and the operating efficiency can be further improved after maintenance, so that customers can enjoy the convenience.

BIG BANG Unico Full Magic Gold Watch

HUBLOT Hublot watch

serial number

Full magic gold watch 421.MX.1130.RX limited collection of 200 pieces

case

Polished magic gold Diameter: 44mm Thickness: 14.5mm Water resistance: 10 ATM (100 meters)

case back

Microblasted black ceramic

bezel

polished magic gold

dial

Matte black cutout

movement

Second generation Unico HUB1280 Manufacture self-winding chronograph movement Frequency: 4 Hz (28,800 vibrations per hour) Power reserve: 72 hours Number of components: 354 Number of jewels: 43

Strap & Buckle

Black structured and lined rubber strap Black ceramic and black-plated titanium deployant clasp

pricing

285,300CNY

