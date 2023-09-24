Home » Hulk Hogan Marries for the Third Time: Tying the Knot with Sky Daily in Intimate Ceremony
Entertainment

Hulk Hogan Marries for the Third Time: Tying the Knot with Sky Daily in Intimate Ceremony

by admin
Hulk Hogan Marries for the Third Time: Tying the Knot with Sky Daily in Intimate Ceremony

WWE legend Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, tied the knot for the third time on Friday night. The 70-year-old wrestler married his new wife, Sky Daily, during a ceremony in Florida. The wedding was initially reported by the Daily Mail and later confirmed by TMZ.

Hogan and Daily started dating in 2022 and got engaged in July. Daily, who is 45 years old, works as a yoga instructor. The couple opted for a relatively small and intimate wedding, with only their closest family in attendance. The ceremony took place at their usual place of worship, the Indian Rocks Baptist Church, and was officiated by Pastor Aaron Filippone.

Unfortunately, Hogan’s daughter, Brooke, was unable to attend the wedding due to the short notice. TMZ described the wedding as “a low-key adventure” where Hogan and Daily could declare their deep love and commitment to each other. However, despite the absence of Hogan’s daughter, the couple was surrounded by loved ones, including Hogan’s son Nick and Sky’s children.

This is Hogan’s third trip down the aisle. He was previously married to his wife Linda for over 25 years before their divorce was finalized in 2009. The highly publicized separation involved allegations of infidelity and numerous legal proceedings. Hogan then married his second wife Jennifer in 2010, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2021.

In January, Hogan made a special appearance on WWE television during the 30th anniversary episode of Raw. He kicked off the show alongside Jimmy Hart, marking his return to the wrestling world.

See also  Dayanara Torres Mourns the Loss of Fashion Icon Friend, Luba Nieman

Fans of the wrestling legend congratulate Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily on their marriage and wish them a lifetime of happiness together.

You may also like

National Security Drama “Agent Mission” Combines Virtual and...

De Marchi denounced “certain tricks” and spoke of...

Silverio Pérez Takes a Break from Media after...

From Threats to Celebration: Husband Helps Jia Xiaochen...

Massa met with governors in Salta and assured...

Cassandro: Gael García Bernal Breaks LGBTQ+ Barriers in...

So Google wishes best wishes to the educator...

Seven Years of Hardship: Wu Qian’s Journey of...

Kenyans dominated the Buenos Aires Marathon for the...

Colombian Singer Maluma Faces Awkward Moment When Fan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy