Hulk Hogan Marries for the Third Time: Tying the Knot with Sky Daily in Intimate Ceremony

WWE legend Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, tied the knot for the third time on Friday night. The 70-year-old wrestler married his new wife, Sky Daily, during a ceremony in Florida. The wedding was initially reported by the Daily Mail and later confirmed by TMZ.

Hogan and Daily started dating in 2022 and got engaged in July. Daily, who is 45 years old, works as a yoga instructor. The couple opted for a relatively small and intimate wedding, with only their closest family in attendance. The ceremony took place at their usual place of worship, the Indian Rocks Baptist Church, and was officiated by Pastor Aaron Filippone.

Unfortunately, Hogan’s daughter, Brooke, was unable to attend the wedding due to the short notice. TMZ described the wedding as “a low-key adventure” where Hogan and Daily could declare their deep love and commitment to each other. However, despite the absence of Hogan’s daughter, the couple was surrounded by loved ones, including Hogan’s son Nick and Sky’s children.

This is Hogan’s third trip down the aisle. He was previously married to his wife Linda for over 25 years before their divorce was finalized in 2009. The highly publicized separation involved allegations of infidelity and numerous legal proceedings. Hogan then married his second wife Jennifer in 2010, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2021.

In January, Hogan made a special appearance on WWE television during the 30th anniversary episode of Raw. He kicked off the show alongside Jimmy Hart, marking his return to the wrestling world.

Fans of the wrestling legend congratulate Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily on their marriage and wish them a lifetime of happiness together.

