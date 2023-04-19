Home » Louis Vuitton Presents LV Signature Men’s Sunglasses Collection
Louis Vuitton Presents LV Signature Men’s Sunglasses Collection

Louis Vuitton presents a new LV Signature series of men’s sunglasses this season. The LV Signature series is a much-loved classic, with light materials and highly recognizable low-key details, paying tribute to the brand’s box-making tradition. In the spring of 2023, Louis Vuitton launched two new styles of sunglasses, round and square, made of acetate fiber or metal. The metal hinges of all styles in the series are engraved with the “LV” letter logo.

LV Signature acetate sunglasses in sleek shapes and elegant colours. The round sunglasses are available in three colors: classic black, fresh and versatile transparent gray and brown. The square sunglasses come in three colorways: classic black and two seasonal shades (light blue and light pink). The round acetate frames come in small and medium sizes to suit a variety of face shapes. Silver streamlined metal frames are available in single bridge styles (round frames) and double bridge styles (square frames).

It is reported that the new LV Signature sunglasses series will be available in Louis Vuitton stores and official website simultaneously from April 27.

