where to see it on TV, in streaming and probable formations

MILANO – San Siro will be a wedding favor on the night that can bring Inter a Champions League semi-final, moreover against Milan, 13 years after the one played against Barcelona, ​​the cornerstone of the Nerazzurri treble. A night that promises to be for strong hearts: why Simone Inzaghi’s team arrives strong with a 0-2 draw at “da Luz”, but also hurt by the defeat against Monza: “Is there talk of my farewell in case of defeat? It is not strange. I’m used to it. Better criticize me than the boys. Criticism helps us to work harder and harder. They are part of a coach’s career“, said the Nerazzurri coach at the press conference the day before.

Where to see Inter vs. Benfica: streaming and live TV

The match between Inter and Benfica, valid for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, will be played at 9pm at the San Siro. The meeting will be televised and streamed by Amazon Prime.

Inter-Benfica: probable formations

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko. Trainer: Inzaghi Available: Handanovic, Cordaz, De Vrij, D’Ambrosio, Zanotti, Bellanova, Gosens, Gagliardini, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Carboni, Correa, Lukaku. Unavailable: Skriniar. Disqualified: Nobody. Be wary: Sticks, Dimarco, Dzeko, Martinez, Inzaghi.

BENFICA (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Gilbert, Antonio Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Chiquinho; Joao Mario, Rafa Silva, Aursnes; Gonçalo Ramos. Trainer: Schmidt. Available: Soares, Gomes, Verissimo, Ristic, Morato, N’Dour, Neves, Tengstedt, Schjelderup, Musa, Neres, Guedes. Unavailable: Bah, Draxler. Disqualified: Nobody. Be wary: Goncalo Ramos, Florentino, Joao Mario.

REFEREE: Del Cerro Grande (Spain). Assistants: Barber, Porras Ayuso (Spain). Fourth man: Soto Grado (Spain). Was: Munuera (Spain). Avar: Hernandez (Spain).

