Flashback 2 launches in November, will get a limited edition

Flashback 2 launches in November, will get a limited edition

As the name suggests, Flashback 2 is the sequel to the classic adventure Flashback announced in 1992, which was announced in 2021. It was supposed to launch the following year, but like many other games, it was delayed and delayed until this year.

While publisher Microids has yet to announce a new release date, it looks like we can expect a new adventure with Conrad in November. According to an updated Amazon store page, Flashback 2 will be released this month, with no date specified.

We’re also told that a limited edition (including steel book case and digital soundtrack) is on the way, you can check out the images further down, and below them you’ll find the game’s official description.

“After a brief exchange with his friend Ian, Conrad B. Hart witnessed his kidnapping, leaving behind high-tech equipment useful to the investigation. Conrad had no choice but to wear his Hero costumes to find the answer. Pass 5 levels in a semi-open world and pass through 4 different graphic universes (jungle, city, factory, transforming ship). Interrelated game levels form a semi-open world. The game uses 2.5D design, more immersive. Multiple targets and obstacles. Driving mechs, riding around on motorcycles. Hide and escape, silently destroy enemies.

