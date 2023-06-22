Greentech Tado: Smart air conditioning controls are booming – 76% plus

Greentech Tado smart air conditioning saves energy

The eagerly awaited summer is finally here – and with it the first tropical nights. The temperatures are not only rising outdoors, for many people it is also getting warmer in their own four walls. At the same time, the prospect of nightly cooling decreases. That is why more and more households in Central and Northern Europe are turning to cooling solutions to expel the heat from their homes. This is confirmed by the tado° installation figures.

Smart air conditioning controls are booming

Since 2021, the number of installed tado° Smart Air Conditioning Controllers has increased by 76 percent across Europe. (1) In Germany, around 1.2 million households had air conditioning in 2021. (2)

According to the Federal Environment Agency, the number of “hot days” with outside temperatures above 30 degrees and “tropical nights” with more than 20 degrees has increased significantly in recent years. (3) In addition to concentration, productivity or sleep, high temperatures also affect health in general, especially in the elderly. For example, exhaustion and drowsiness increase from an indoor temperature of 22 degrees and the willingness to exert yourself decreases extremely. (4) From 25 degrees restful sleep is hardly possible.

Greentech: cooling the home x energy efficiency

In view of the persistently high energy prices, energy efficiency is becoming the focus not only when heating but also when cooling the home. (5) Christian Deilmann, CPO and co-founder of tado° says: “With a smart air conditioning control system, consumers manage the balancing act. It not only increases comfort, but also energy efficiency and reduces the energy consumption of cooling devices by an average of 22 percent.”

Thanks to intelligent algorithms, time control and smart functions such as automatic presence and absence detection and open window detection, the tado° smart air conditioning control only cools the home when it is necessary.

Sources:

Federal Environment Agency via Deutschlandfunk Kultur

Federal Environment Agency

Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

