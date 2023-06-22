41,000 euros for an 80 square meter house: Insider tip foreclosure?

In a village in Brandenburg, a house was foreclosed on – for 41,000 euros. (symbol image) picture alliance/dpa | Patrick Pleul

Can you still get bargains at foreclosures? In rural areas, real estate prices are generally lower and there are usually only a few local bidders.

A house in Brandenburg was foreclosed on Wednesday for 41,000 euros. An expert appraised the value in advance at 66,000 euros.

The house measures a good 80 square meters, the property 373. The condition is okay, but the price is held down by the location.

Foreclosures are still considered an insider tip for getting a property cheaply. However, especially in big cities, where the demand for apartments and houses is enormous, bargains at foreclosures are very rare.

But anyone looking for a property in the country should consider whether a foreclosure sale is an option. There are often only a few bidders here – and real estate prices are generally significantly lower. A forced sale in Neuruppin, where Business Insider was present, shows how low the prices can actually be. In the end, a house was foreclosed on here for 41,000 euros.

