Hulk Hogan to Wed for the Third Time: Wrestler Engaged to Girlfriend Sky Daily

Title: Wrestling Champion Hulk Hogan Engaged to Yoga Coach Sky Daily

Subtitle: Third Marriage for WWE Legend as He Proposes to Girlfriend 26 Years His Junior

Published Date: [Insert Date]

The wedding bells are ringing as American wrestling champion Hulk Hogan prepares to tie the knot for the third time. News has surfaced that Hogan recently got engaged to his girlfriend and yoga coach, Sky Daily, who is 26 years younger than him.

The engagement was announced by Hogan himself in an Instagram story, where he expressed his excitement, stating, “She’s been crazy enough to say yes, brother.” The news was first reported by the TMZ portal and later confirmed by ABC en Español.

Despite his fame and success, Hogan admitted to feeling nervous when it came to proposing to Daily. Their paths crossed when they attended the wedding of a mutual friend back in 2022. Recalling their first encounter, Hogan shared, “I saw her, we sat down and talked. When I got to my car, I saw someone knock on my window. I got scared and rolled down the window. It was the girlfriend asking him to call her friend Daily.”

Terry Gene Bollea, popularly known as Hulk Hogan, has had a storied personal life with multiple marriages. His first marriage was to Linda Hogan, whom he was married to from 1983 to 2009. The former couple shares two children, Brooke and Nick. Hogan’s second marriage was to Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 but unfortunately ended in separation in 2021.

Now, Hogan is preparing to walk down the aisle once again, taking Sky Daily as his future wife. As the champion of professional wrestling, he has conquered the ring numerous times, and now he is ready to embark on a new chapter in his personal life.

Fans and followers of Hogan eagerly await further details about the upcoming wedding, as the wrestling icon prepares to say “I do” for the third time.